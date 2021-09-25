From 'Thalaivii' To 'Kota Factory 2,' Latest Films & Shows To Binge On OTT This Weekend

Many states in the country are yet to open the doors of theatres for the audience. Moreover, with the boom of OTT, audiences have been introduced to a new type of platform to watch movies and are also being served fresh and new shows and series. With the weekend just around the corner, here are some shows and movies from India as well as across the globe to binge-watch on.

Movies and shows to watch this weekend

1. Thalaivii

Kangana Ranaut starrer political drama Thalaivii was released in the theatres earlier this month. The movie saw Kangana retelling the story of late veteran Indian politician and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, who served as the Six-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for more than fourteen years. After having a reasonable run at the box office Thalaivii is currently streaming on the online streaming platform Netflix. The film also features Nassar, Bhagyashree, Raj Arjun, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Thambi Ramaiah, Shamna Kasim and Samuthirakani in supporting roles.

2. Kota Factory 2

The much anticipated second season of Kota Factory was released on Netflix on September 24. Season one of the series is set in Kota, Rajasthan and follows the life of 16-year-old Vaibhav More and his efforts to get into IIT. It stars Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj in prominent roles. The series was shot in colour and graded into monochrome later and is the first black-and-white web series in India. Kota Factory received widespread acclaim upon its release.

3. Squid Game

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama series and became Netflix’s top show in various counties like the U.S. and India. The series contains of nine-episode and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo and Wi Ha-joon. It follows the story of Four hundred and fifty-six people, who have all struggled financially in life, are invited to play a mysterious survival competition. Competing in a series of traditional children's games but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to compete for huge prize money.

4. Seinfeld

The American cult classic sitcom Seinfeld, which aired on NBC from 1989 to 1998, has finally made its way to Netflix. The show stars Seinfeld as a fictionalized version of himself who is the main protagonist and focuses on his personal life with three of his friends. Seinfeld is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential sitcoms of all time.

5. Maestro

Maestro is the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Hindi movie Andhadhun. Nithiin played Ayushmann Khurrana's role while Tamannaah took on Tabu's role. The black comedy crime movie skipped its theatrical release and was released directly on the online streaming platform on September 17 2021.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in