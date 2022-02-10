Futurama Is Back: Futurama Recap, Last Episode And Everything Else We Know

The much popular American animated science fiction sitcom Futurama was created by Matt Groening. The show aired from 1999 to 2003 and then, was later renewed for a few more seasons from 2008 to 2013. The show's plot revolved around the adventures of a professional slacker Philip J Fry, who is revived in the 31st century after being cryogenically preserved for 1000 years.

As he finds work at an interplanetary delivery company, he meets one-eyed Leela and robot Bender. The show has received amazing reviews over the years and has also won many accolades. While the show is all set to return on Hulu, here is a quick recap of what happened in the last season.

Futurama last season recap

Futurama's last season was the seventh part of the series that aired in 2013 on Comedy Central. Season 7 was a roller-coaster ride for all its characters as their lives changed by its end. While Bender finally stood for robot rights, Fry and Leela's romantic vacation got ruined when Leela's ex-boyfriend entered the picture. It also saw an emotional side of Leela when she found out her parents were getting divorced.

The season's last episode followed the life of Professor Farnsworth, who invented a time button that could take a person 10 seconds back in time. As Fry finally understands his feelings for Leela, he decides to propose to her. When he comes across the time button, he decides to steal it and surprise Leela. The episode ends with the professor sending Fry and Leela way back in time due to a glimmer. The couple, who had an on and off relationship throughout the show, realise they can live their entire life again together.

List of Futurama last season episodes

The Bots and the Bees

A Farewell to Arms

Decision 3012

The Thief of Baghead

Zapp Dingbat

The Butterjunk Effect

The Six Million Dollar Mon

Fun on a Bun

Free Will Hunting

Near-Death Wish

31st Century Fox

Viva Mars Vegas

Naturama

Forty Percent Leadbelly

2-D Blacktop

T.: The Terrestrial

Fry and Leela's Big Fling

The Inhuman Torch

Saturday Morning Fun Pit

Calculon 2.0

Assie Come Home

Leela and the Genestalk

Game of Tones

Murder on the Planet Express

Stench and Stenchibility

Meanwhile

Image: Instagram/@futurama.fox