'General Hospital' Spoilers: Is Franco Leaving GH? Is Franco Really Dead?

General Hospital's March 9 episode came as a shock to everyone as it showed Franco's final moments after getting shot by Peter. The comings and goings aren't something out of the ordinary for soap opera fans as such shows are famous for bringing back presumably dead people. In fact, GH is known for such plot lines. But something about Franco's death seemed odd. His final embrace with his wife as she pleaded for him to hold on felt as though he wouldn't be able to make it for real, So, is Franco really dead? Is Franco leaving GH? Here's what the actor has to say.

General Hospital Spoilers - Is Franco leaving GH?

Actor Roger Horwath revealed to Soap Opera Digest that he won't be leaving ABC's daytime show anytime soon. One of the exciting things about watching a soap opera is speculating how a character will come back knowing that they've died a horrible death. The mystery still remains about how Roger's character will be woven back into the drama but the actor seems assured that he will arrive nevertheless and in no time.

He confessed to the magazine that he knows he's in good hands and has full faith in the creators for brewing an exciting plot that will give him the chance to come back. One thing that is certain now is that the character will be out of the picture for some time. But fans also know that his return will be beyond exciting and dramatic, to say the least.

While they anticipate their favourite character's return, fans have already started drawing inferences and making up their own theories on Franco's death. One set of the audience feels that the actor might return as Todd Manning instead of Franco as he never actually gave his two cents on his character's death and instead only pacified fans by revealing that he, as an actor, is coming back. For those who aren't aware, Roger Horwath had actually come to the show in the role of Todd Manning from its predecessor show One Life to Live but due to legal disputes, the character had to be removed.