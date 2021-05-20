'Girl From Nowhere' Slammed On China's Social Media Over Facebook Page Showing Taiwan Flag

Girl from Nowhere is a Thai-language anthology series starring Chicha Amatayakul and the second season of the show was globally released on Netflix on May 7, 2021. However, on May 19, comments online complained that the series' Facebook page showed the flags of Taiwan and Hong Kong. The show joins the list of foreign retailers, airlines, hotels, and brands that have been attacked online in China. Read ahead to know more.

Girl from Nowhere criticised online for the use of Taiwan flag

According to Miami Herald, some comments said that Girl from Nowhere’s Facebook page showed the Taiwan flag, the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party of China as part of its territory, and also Hong Kong, where the party is trying to crush pro-democracy activism. Other brands have also been attacked online in China due to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Tibet, human rights, and other politically charged issues.

Few comments complained that the use of these flags shows support for “splitting China,” or promoting formal independence for Taiwan. The flags along with Singapore and other markets appeared in an advertisement beside “Thank You” in local languages for the show’s popularity. However, it doesn’t say anything about the represented countries.

A comment signed by Tang Sugar Sugar Tang 123 on the popular Sina Weibo social media service said, “This is a (profanity) split! Does China need to say thank you for this? Bah! This is a blatant split!” Another user said, “Nanno I like you a lot, but sorry, you crossed my line. Goodbye.” One wrote, “Think clearly about what kind of country China is before getting benefits from us.” These comments highlight China’s unusual mix of nationalism and pervasive censorship. However, the Netflix headquarters that is situated in Los Gatos, California didn't comment anything. The Facebook page of Girl from Nowhere reveals that it is operated by the Thai companies that produce the show.

On the other hand, the ruling party’s internet filters block most people in China from seeing particular websites. Facebook can also be accessed only by people with a virtual private network that is used to evade the filters. Filters also block access to Netflix and many more foreign entertainment and news outlets. Girl from Nowhere can be seen in China on bilibili.com.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE TRAILER)

