Gong Yoo In Talks To Star Alongside Kim Tae Ri In New K-drama 'The Devil': Reports

'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God' star Gong Yoo might be sharing the screen space with 'Mr Sunshine' fame Kim Tae Ri in the new K-drama 'The Devil'.

Guardian: The Lonely and Great God star Gong Yoo might be sharing the screen space with Mr Sunshine fame Kim Tae Ri, according to local media reports. According to a report by South Korean news outlet, Soompi, industry representatives have reported that Gong Yoo has received an offer to feature as a male lead in the forthcoming K-drama, The Devil (working title). The series is penned by Kim Eun Hee and is currently being discussed. 

As per Soompi, responding to the news outlet's report, a source from Gong Yoo's agency said, "It’s true that he received an offer (to star in) The Devil. It’s one of the projects he’s reviewing." On the same day, it was also revealed that Kim Tae Ri is also in talks to feature in the drama. The Devil is aiming to air via SBS next year. 

Earlier, SBS had announced that Kim Eun Hee, who has Signal, Netflix's Original series, Kingdom, and most recently released Jirisan under his credits, would be returning to SBS next year with a new project. The plot and characters' details are yet to be announced. 

Gong Yoo & Kim Tae Ri on the work front

Meanwhile, Gong Yoo made a brief appearance in Netflix's record-breaking series, Squid Game. He was recently seen in a thriller sci-fi drama, The Silent Sea, which premiered on Netflix on December 24. The series also stars Bae Doona and Lee Joon in the lead roles. The newly-released series shows the volatile situations the astronauts' team members are thrown into. Due to technical errors, the spaceship carrying the elite team members is forced to make an emergency landing on the moon. 

The Silent Sea then gives glimpses of the team barely escaping as the ship tenuously hangs on a cliff. However, they make it across the desolate surface of the moon in endless silence, before finally making it to the Balhae Lunar Research Station, which is an abandoned research base. The base is called ‘The Silent Sea.’

Meanwhile, Kim Tae Ri will be featuring in the forthcoming K-drama, Twenty-Five Twenty-One. She will share the screen space with Nam Joo Hyuk. It will air on 12 February 2022, after the end of the currently airing Bulgasal

