'Good Job Boys': DGP Chandigarh Police Praises 'Paatal Lok' Actors Jaideep & Abhishek

Praising the two incredible actors was DGP Chandigarh Police, Sanjay Baniwal, who binge-watched the entire season and shared the joy on his Twitter handle

Jaideep

The success of Pataal Lok feels like a twofold achievement to Abhishek Banerjee and Jaideep Ahlawat, who have surprised fans with their intense portrayal of Hathoda Tyagi and Delhi cop Hathiram Chaudhary respectively. Praising the two incredible actors was DGP Chandigarh Police, Sanjay Baniwal, who binge-watched the entire season and shared the joy on his Twitter handle.

The DGP revealed that he got nostalgic seeing the series as it reminded him of his time working with Delhi Police. He concluded his message by saying, 'Good Job boys' and tagged the two actors. Responding to his appreciation, Jaideep Ahlawat wrote, "Thank you so much Sir" with folding hands emoji.

Will There Be Season 2 Of 'Paatal Lok'?

Paatal Lok has been the breakout show of the year and actor-producer Anushka Sharma says though it is too early to comment, the team would love to take viewers back to the darkly twisted universe created by longtime collaborator Sudip Sharma in a follow-up season.

The unanimous praise for the Amazon Prime Video series, led by Jaideep Ahlawat's seasoned Delhi cop, has been gratifying for Anushka as a producer.

"You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don't want to divulge too much but let's just say it's quite possible. It's too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season, Anushka told PTI in an email interview.

Paatal Lok: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka alleging morphed pic, offensive matter

(With PTI inputs) 

 

 

