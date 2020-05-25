'Good Job Boys': DGP Chandigarh Police Praises 'Paatal Lok' Actors Jaideep & Abhishek

The success of Pataal Lok feels like a twofold achievement to Abhishek Banerjee and Jaideep Ahlawat, who have surprised fans with their intense portrayal of Hathoda Tyagi and Delhi cop Hathiram Chaudhary respectively. Praising the two incredible actors was DGP Chandigarh Police, Sanjay Baniwal, who binge-watched the entire season and shared the joy on his Twitter handle.

The DGP revealed that he got nostalgic seeing the series as it reminded him of his time working with Delhi Police. He concluded his message by saying, 'Good Job boys' and tagged the two actors. Responding to his appreciation, Jaideep Ahlawat wrote, "Thank you so much Sir" with folding hands emoji.

Just binge watched the entire first season of #PatalLok.

Got nostalgic, of my time with @DelhiPolice.

That zeal to achieve, in face of opposition, both from outside and inside.

Good job boys @jaideepahlawat and @nowitsabhi — DGP Chandigarh Police (@DgpChdPolice) May 24, 2020

Thank you sir . So glad you liked it. 🙂@PrimeVideoIN @OfficialCSFilms https://t.co/WrEAekuhGX — Abhishek Banerjee hathoda tyagi (@nowitsabhi) May 24, 2020

The series marks Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma’s first web production, under her banner Clean Slate Films. It also features actors Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee and Abhishek Bannerjee in pivotal roles. Based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, Pataal Lok will is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Will There Be Season 2 Of 'Paatal Lok'?

Paatal Lok has been the breakout show of the year and actor-producer Anushka Sharma says though it is too early to comment, the team would love to take viewers back to the darkly twisted universe created by longtime collaborator Sudip Sharma in a follow-up season.

The unanimous praise for the Amazon Prime Video series, led by Jaideep Ahlawat's seasoned Delhi cop, has been gratifying for Anushka as a producer.

"You have to wait and watch to know more about season two. I don't want to divulge too much but let's just say it's quite possible. It's too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season, Anushka told PTI in an email interview.

Paatal Lok: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka alleging morphed pic, offensive matter

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.