Paatal Lok: BJP MLA Files Complaint Against Anushka Alleging Morphed Pic, Offensive Matter

Paatal Lok has been attracting one controversy after the other. The objection to the web series’ content expressed by the Gorkha and Sikh communities had been making headlines recently, and now, another complaint has been filed. A Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly claimed that his picture was used in the show without his permission, while accusing the makers of hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

READ: Arunachal Gorkha Body Files NHRC Plaint Against Anushka Sharma For 'sexist Slur' In Paatal Lok

BJP MLA from Ghaziabad, Nandkishor Gurjar, lodged a complaint against Anushka Sharma, who is one of the producers of the series, and other makers, at the Loni police station. In his complaint, he expressed his objection about the show allegedly offending all communities of the 'Sanatan Dharm', showing Indian investigating agencies in bad light and using his picture without his permission while accusing the makers of ‘rahtradroh' (anti-nationalism).

In the series, there is a scene where a character opens a newspaper article where some BJP leaders are at an inauguration ceremony. Gurjar claimed that his photo and that some of the other leaders was used in it as it is, while he shared the original picture in which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can be seen too. He claimed it was an act to portray the party in bad light.

He also accused the makers of promoting communal stir among the communities like his own Gurjar, Jaat and others.

The BJP MLA added that the Central Bureau of Investigation too was shown was put on the spot while 'hurting Indian’s mission against terrorists,' as well as accusing the makers of giving ‘clean chit’ to Pakistani agencies and trying to rid it of its ‘terrorist nation’ tag. He demanded that the show be pulled down immediately, while even using the hashtag #ArrestAnushkaSharma.

👉जो धर्म चींटी को आटा डाल विश्व कल्याण की कामना करता है उस धर्म की छवि मॉबलिचिंग की बनाने के लियर और इसे पुराना बताने के लिए घटना को 1992 रामजन्मभूमि के कारसेवकों से जोड़कर प्रदर्शित की गई है जैसे हिंदू रामजन्मभूमि आंदोलन के समय से हिंदू न होकर दानव हो गया है।

4/7#BanPaatalLok pic.twitter.com/qg51zIJSrX — Nandkishor Gurjar (@nkgurjar4bjp) May 23, 2020

विदेशों के शह पर सीरीज में #CBI जैसी संस्था को कटघड़े में खड़ा कर उन्हें भारतीय नागरिकों को ही पाक एवं LeT का आतंकी बताकर पाक के खिलाफ वैश्विक स्तर पर भारत की आतंक के खिलाफ मुहीम को चोट पहुंचाकर ISI और पाक को क्लीन चिट देने के कार्य से बड़ा कोई राष्ट्रद्रोह नहीं हो सकता।

5/7 pic.twitter.com/FjTgwsmnEa — Nandkishor Gurjar (@nkgurjar4bjp) May 23, 2020

READ: 'Paatal Lok' Row: Sikh Leaders Accuse Makers Of Maligning Community, Demand Strict Action

Paatal Lok

Paatal Lok deals with the investigation into the assassination plot of a journalist, and a police officer- Jaideep Ahlawat’s quest to get into the bottom of the truth, amid the arrest of four accused. The series premiered on Amazon Prime on May 15. The show also stars Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

READ: 'Paatal Lok': BJP MP Fumes At Slur Against Gorkhas, Wants Government To Pull Down Show

READ: Filmyzilla Illegally Leaks Amazon Prime Web Series 'Paatal Lok'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.