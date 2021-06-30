Good Omens Season 2: Michael Sheen And David Tennant's Series To Return To Prime Video

Good Omens first premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and became a fan favourite very quickly. It was initially expected to be a limited series, but the second season of it is now in the works. The announcement of Good Omens season 2 was recently made on the social media handles of Good Omens along with Amazon Prime Video of various countries.

Good Omens to return with season 2 soon

On June 29, 2021, it was made official that there would be a second season upcoming for the series Good Omens. The caption on the announcement post on Good Omens Prime read, “What have our favorite angel and demon gotten into this time?” Further, it confirmed, “#GoodOmens is returning for season 2 on @amazonprimevideo,” with an angel and a devil face emoji.

Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett were the authors of the collaborative novel named Good Omens, which the first season of the show of the same name was based on. According to a report by The Wrap, Good Omens season 2 will showcase a storyline that both the authors had imagined could be a sequel to the novel itself. Although there is no official Good Omens season 2 release date yet, principal photography of the fantasy-comedy is expected to take place in Scotland.

Good Omens cast and more

The original Good Omens cast will return to the screens with lead actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant playing Aziraphale, the angel, and Crowley, the devil, respectively. The upcoming season of Good Omens will release under the banners of Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia, while Neil Gaiman continues as an executive producer and a writer. Just like season 1, Good Omens season 2 is also to be directed by Douglas Mackinnon while he turns executive producer for it. John Finnemore will co-write the season with Gaiman.

Creator Neil Gaiman on Good Omens season 2

Neil Gaiman took to his blog to reveal that late co-author Terry Pratchett had a set vision for the television adaptation of their novel Good Omens. He added that when he and Rob Wilkins, another executive producer, spoke to the production banners BBC and Amazon about making another season there was a lot of excitement. Michael Sheen and David Tennant were also on board and very enthusiastic about it.

