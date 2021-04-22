'Grey's Anatomy': April And Jackson's Reunion Has Left Netizens 'screaming'; See Pic

Actor Sarah Drew’s return as Dr April Kepner on Grey's Anatomy has left fans super excited and the ABC network has finally released teaser photos from the upcoming May episode. On Tuesday, April 20, the network released a collection of stills from the upcoming episode, depicting April's reunion with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). Although the former couple's interaction in the drama won't be seen until Thursday, May 6, the images tease a range of emotions from both doctors when they first see each other.

A look at Japril Reunion

The photos, which show April and Jackson enjoying a meal and a bottle of wine, come two months after Williams said he wished for his character to reunite with April. Sarah also shared the post and wrote, “We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC”. Take a look at the post below.

We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC! â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸â˜ºï¸ pic.twitter.com/1JEa7iCRnD — Sarah Drew (@sarahdrew) April 16, 2021

As soon as the post was shared online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section with all things nice. The users were elated with the news and went gaga all over the post. One of the users wrote, “I am literally crying and shaking. Can’t wait to watch it”. Another user wrote, “OMGGG I CANT WAIT. Screaming on top of my voice”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Sarah quit the show in 2018 after a nine-year run, along with Jessica Capshaw, a cast member (Arizona). April and her boyfriend, Matthew, were seen getting married in an episode before, after which she resigned from the hospital. She later became a medical volunteer for the homeless in Seattle. This season, the beach dream scenes will bring many actors back to the long-running medical drama. Patrick Dempsey (Derek McDreamy Shepheard), TR Knight (George O Malley), Eric Dane (Mark Sloan), and Chyler Leigh (Lexie Grey) are among them.

Sarah also shared another post with Jesse Williams where they can be seen taking a selfie together and all smiles under the mask. Along with this sweet picture, she wrote, “Nbd. Not excited at all”. Take a look at the post below.

