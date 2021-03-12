Grey's Anatomy Character Dr Andrew Conclusion Left Actor Giacomo Gianniotti Relieved

Grey’s Anatomy returned on the screens on March 11th but the show has said farewell to a regular character from the show. The episode was a crossover episode of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 and sees that Andrew DeLuca, a beloved doctor on the show was stabbed as he was chasing a sex trafficker on the episode Helplessly Hoping. In a recent interview, it was revealed that the actor portraying the character was relieved by the way his character saw an end.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 says farewell to Giacomo Gianniotti

Dr. Andrew DeLuca was killed off after his heroic battle to stop a human trafficker in a storyline that was set in the last season. The episode saw that Grey’s Anatomy confirmed the character had succumbed to his wounds when Meredith Grey saw him during a dream sequence on her infamous beach. The beach scene implies that Dr Andrew has passed away as the beach is serving either as a place that Meredith is dreaming of as she is on a ventilator or a place between life and death.

Giacomo Gianniotti was relieved with the death Dr. Andrew got

In an interview with Variety, the showrunner Krista Vernoff shared that Giacomo Gianniotti, portraying Dr Andrew DeLuca was happy and relieved with his character’s death scene. Reportedly, Vernoff stated that the actor was happy that his character’s death did not contribute to the stigmatization of individuals dealing with bipolar disorder. Reportedly, Krista revealed that “He was so relieved that I was not having him kill himself, or go out in a mania frenzy. And he was excited to play it—he played the hell out of it. He actually does appear in a couple more episodes this season. And he's directing an episode.”

Krista told the media portal that Dr Andrew went out a hero and she thinks he went out fighting for what he believed in. Moreover, his character was through his mental health crisis and he has become a very productive member of the hospital staff, Krista told the portal. She further added that Andrew was not going to let the woman walk away again.

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 details

ABC networks Grey’s Anatomy is currently airing its 17th season. The show stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers, Patrick Dempsey and James Pickens Jr in pivotal roles. The show is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Image credits: Screengrab from the promo of Grey's Anatomy