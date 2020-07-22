'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 To Address COVID-19 Pandemic Through Real-life Stories

One of the writers of the popular show, Grey’s Anatomy has confirmed that the show will address the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Writer Krista Vernoff revealed that they have been speaking to frontline workers in order to understand the real-life situation and their take on the current scenario. A recent report also revealed that the team has not yet started the production work on the 13th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy to depict Coronavirus pandemic

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy have lately been wondering if the makers are planning to showcase the global COVID-19 pandemic on their show. In a recent panel discussion aired on Tuesday, one of the writers of Grey’s Anatomy, Krista Vernoff, confirmed that they will address the pandemic in the next season. She was of the opinion that a long-running medical show like this one must include such a major pandemic as part of their show.

Krista Vernoff revealed that the writers of Grey’s Anatomy have been speaking directly with the doctors who have been working on the frontlines during the outbreak. She said that when the doctors come in, these writers are the first people that they are interacting with, regarding the various experiences that they've been going through.

Krista Vernoff also revealed a few details on the tough time that the medical workers have been having in the past few months. She said that they try not to cry when speaking about it. She mentioned that they have become pale and have been mentioning the pandemic as a war that they had not been trained for. She also said that this has been a major topic of discussion for the writers as the character Owen, played by Kevin McKidd, has actually been trained for this in a way according to the plot of the show.

According to Krista Vernoff, the show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of these important stories of the medical workers. She also spoke about how their conversations have constantly been about how to keep humour and romance alive while these painful stories are told through the show. Grey’s Anatomy does not have a final and official return date yet.

