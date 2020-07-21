Hugh Jackman Turns To Farming Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic And Here's Why, Details Here

Many celebrities are keeping themselves busy in different ways. Some are also finding out ways to help the needy community during the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Hugh Jackman shared his farming diaries on Twitter. However, besides keeping him busy, the farming activity also seems to have another motive. Here's what it is about.

Hugh Jackman farms during Coronavirus pandemic

The previous day, Hugh Jackman took to his social media accounts to share his whereabouts. He shared a picture of himself in a mask, sunglasses, and hat holding a crate full of farm produce. Jackman is standing in the middle of a field.

Adding a caption with the picture, Hugh Jackman revealed that he has been volunteering at an organisation. He has been involved in farming and harvesting produce in collaboration with the organisation. This will be donated to many families in need. Take a look at the post here:

Hugh Jackman has been tweeting and spreading awareness about social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic. He has posted a few funny but informative tweets to aware his fans about the other dos and donts. Here's a look at his recent tweets:

I nominate myself!! @Gotcha_4_Life is a not-for-profit organization focused on mental fitness the world over. #25pushupchallenge pic.twitter.com/I8aHwRPN20 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 25, 2020

Exhibit A. Even Wolverine has to adapt his mask to wearing a proper one. Art created by #Mutant101 pic.twitter.com/bpirEbnqWl — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 30, 2020

In other news, the X-Men universe recently celebrated two decades of its making. Taking to his social media, Hugh Jackman shared a video from his Wolverine days where he was asked by the studio to get in shape for his character within three days. He also shared a few other posts about the franchise. Take a look:

After featuring in a number of spin-offs and sequels, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine hung up his claws in 2017 with the film Logan. The movie is said to have brought X-Men to R-rating category also earning an Oscar nomination. However, recent reports also claim that Jackman was not the first choice for the character. In fact, Dougray Scott was supposed to essay this iconic character had not the Mission Impossible II shoot gotten delayed. Hugh Jackman as Wolverine was a "last-minute addition".

On the work front, Hugh Jackman in the dark-comedy, Bad Education. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming science-fiction, Reminiscence. Helmed by Lisa Joy, the movie also stars Thandie Newton, Daniel Wu, Rebecca Ferguson, and others. It is slated to release on April 16, 2021.

