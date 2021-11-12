Priyanka Chopra Sends 'love & Light' To 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo On Her B'day

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently penned a sweet birthday note for the actor, Ellen Pompeo who is best known for her performance in the popular medical drama show, Grey's Anatomy.

Ellen Pompeo made her television debut in 1996 with a cameo in the NBC police drama series, Law & Order. After making more cameos in other tv shows, she received an opportunity to play the lead in the film, Moonlight Mile. Her performance was loved by the audience and many critics believed that her performance was worthy of an Academy Award.

Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish to Ellen Pompeo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself and Ellen Pompeo on her Instagram stories. In the story, she wrote a birthday note for the Grey's Anatomy actor stating how she was trying to be as cool as her. She then wished her a happy birthday and wrote that she was sending love and light her way. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing stunning attire while Ellen Pompeo on the other hand, was seen sporting a golden shimmering dress. Take a look at the photo posted by Priyanka Chopra in her Instagram story-

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated Diwali with her husband, Nick Jonas and shared glimpses of the same for her fans on social media. In one of the recent Priyanka Chopra's Instagram posts, she added pictures of herself and Nick Jonas in which they both can be seen celebrating the festival wearing beautiful Indian traditional dress. In the caption, she expressed her delight and stated that it was their first Diwali in their first home together. She also wrote how this one will always be special for them and thanked everyone who worked hard to make this evening so special. She further cheered for everyone who honoured their home and her culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away. She then sent love to the best husband and partner Nick Jonas and stated that he was what dreams were made of. Take a look at the post-

Priyanka Chopra films

Priyanka Chopra has been gearing up for the release of the romantic drama, Text for You along with The Matrix Resurrections. She will also be seen in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video's thriller series Citadel and is slated to be a part of the action film Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt. On the other hand, she is also cast for the Bollywood movie, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

