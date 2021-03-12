'Grey's Anatomy's' Andrew DeLuca Dies On The Show, Fans Call His Demise 'traumatizing'

Popular American drama Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 7 had some shocking twists and a major character from the series died on the show. The ABC drama, which premiered in 2005 has an IMDb rating of 7.6 and is currently on its 17th season. The fictional series focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships. Here is everything you need to know about who died in Grey's Anatomy's latest episode.

Who died in Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 7?

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the character to die on the series in the latest episode was Dr. Andrew DeLuca, portrayed by Giacomo Gianniotti. Andrew was introduced as a new surgical intern at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital at the end of the eleventh season, eventually obtaining the position of a resident in the thirteenth season. He and his sister Carina took matters into their own hands during Station 19's time slot and helped bring down the sex traffickers from the fall finale. In the process, DeLuca was stabbed by the main villain's companion, which eventually led to his demise. Station 19 firefighters whisked him away to the capable hands of Owen Hunt, who quickly discovered that the blade had pretty much penetrated most vital organs in DeLuca's chest. It was Khan who finally revealed that DeLuca had been dead and the entire OR staff crumbled as the flatline sound echoed in the room. The time of Andrew DeLuca's death was shown as 22:50.

Fan reactions about Andrew DeLuca's death

Andrew DeLuca was one of the most loved characters on the medical drama series and his death led to his fans having different reactions on Twitter. While some of his ardent fans called his demise traumatizing, others stated that he deserved a better ending than what he got. Others spoke about how Meredith finally confessed her love for somebody other than Derek and that character got killed on the show. Here are some of the tweets that suggest how disappointed the fans are by the unexpected twist in the series.

