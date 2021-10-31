Halloween 2021: Netflix Brings ‘Squid Game’ To Life In LA's Koreatown

On the occasion of Halloween 2021, Netflix took to the streets of LA's Koreatown and gave Squid Game fans a pleasant surprise. They shared a video of the events that took place, which featured the most popular game of the survival drama - Red Light Green Light. This was Netflix’s ‘Halloween surprise’ for fans.

Netflix gives Squid Game fans a Halloween surprise

The video shared by Netflix on Twitter gave viewers a sneak-peek into the event that the online streaming platform organised in LA's Koreatown. The video began with the organizers spraypainting the iconic symbol (circle, triangle and square) on a huge backdrop in preparation for the event. The attendees had to pass through the ‘player check-in’ before they entered the premises and were guided inside by an individual in a red suit.

Red Light! Green Light! As a Halloween surprise, we brought Squid Game to life in LA's Koreatown as a one-day event for locals to who dared to play pic.twitter.com/fjEe4toPXo — Netflix (@netflix) October 30, 2021

Those who entered took part in several games that were featured in the popular Netflix K-drama. One of the games the attendees played was the one that Gi-hun played at the train station with the man who recruited him to be part of the Squid Game. They also played the most popular game of them all, Red Light Green Light. The video saw fans running towards the robot doll when she said “green light” and stopping in their tracks when she said, “Red Light”. Some attendees were given the Squid Game participants’ uniforms and had numbers printed on their jackets, just like in the show. The individuals who attended the event were also given Dalgona honeycomb candy, from yet another popular game from the show.

Netflix also interviewed a few of the individuals who attended the gathering, who spoke about how quickly they finished binge-watching the show. Squid Game seems to be one of the most popular costume ideas for Halloween this year and Google Trends is proof of it. According to Google Trends, individuals searching for 'Squid Game Halloween costume' has spiked by 450% in the week leading to the spooky holiday. Apart from this, Squid Game is also number one on the list of trending baby costumes for Halloween. Apart from Squid Game, other popular searches that were high on the list were Little Red Riding Hood, spider, Peter Pan and Addams Family.

Image: Twitter/@netflix