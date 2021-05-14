'Halston' Cast: Know The Actors & Their Characters In This Netflix Original Miniseries

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to treat its subscribers with its latest offering Halston. The miniseries will be dropped on the streaming platform from May 14, 2021, onwards. The series description of Netflix reads, "His name built an empire. His style defined an era. American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control". While a section of fans is excited to get a glimpse into the life of the American fashion designer, a handful of fans are keen to know more about the ensemble star cast and the characters they will play in the miniseries. And, if Halston cast has become a frequently asked question in your search history, scroll down to get a brief answer for your query.

Cast of Halston

Ewan McGregor as Halston

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor will portray the title character, also known as Roy Halston Frowick, a American fashion designer of the 1960s and '70s. Interestingly, the 50-year-old actor is considered one of Hollywood's biggest stars, with a wide and diverse repertoire. Apart from Netflix's Halston, the actor will also be seen reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney+ Star Wars TV series.

Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher

American actor Rory Culkin, the younger brother of Macaulay and Kieran, is set to play Joel Schumacher. Joel was a filmmaker and designer, who moved in some of the same circles as Halston during the '70s. The 31-year-old actor's repertoire includes popular TV shows such as Waco, Castle Rock, and City on a Hill, among many others.

Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli

American actor-singer Rodriguez will play Liza Minnelli, the musical film icon. Rodriguez is best known among the TV audiences for her roles on Smash and Quantico. In 2019, the 36-year-old actor bagged praises for her performance for playing Megara in the Public Theater stage adaptation of Disney's Hercules.

Bill Pullman as David Mahoney

American actor Bill Pullman will be portraying David Mahoney, a businessman who was the CEO of the megacompany Norton Simon when it began branching out into fashion brands in the 1970s. Interestingly, Bill has earlier appeared in '90s classics like While You Were Sleeping and Independence Day. Most recently, he was seen in The Sinner and The High Note.

Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert

Kelly Bishop is best known for playing Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls. In the upcoming miniseries of Netflix, Bishop will portray Eleanor Lambert, a fashion publicist who founded now-iconic events like New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala. The 77-year-old American actor was last seen in the TV movie Art of Falling in Love.

Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo

Actor-producer Gian Franco Rodriguez will appear as Victor Hugo (aka Victor Hugo Rojas). His character will be a Venezuelan-born American artist and window dresser, who did window displays for the Halston brand and also was Halston's partner. The upcoming Netflix series will be the first big-production project under his belt.

