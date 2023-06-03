Harman Baweja Undergoes Impressive Transformation For Hansal Mehta's Scoop, Netizens React

Harman Baweja, the talented actor, has finally returned back to business with a powerful role. He portrays the role of a dedicated police officer in Hansal Mehta's recently released series, Scoop. He was last seen in the 2020 film It's My Life along with Genelia D'Souza.

The netizens were surprise to see him in the show. They hailed his transformation and noticed that he looked 'unrecognisable' in the web series. A fan wrote, "Look who is back! Harman Baweja! While watching was thinking I have seen him somewhere #Scoop." Another one wrote, "Took me a hot second to recognise Harman Baweja." Yet another fan penned, "Didn't expect Harman Baweja to make such a comeback. From breakdance to police wallah. Hope he does more serious roles than what he did before. Great comeback."

(Netizens react to Harman Baweja's appearance in Scoop | Image: Twitter)

Made his Bollywood debut alongside Priyanka Chopra

Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra from the set of Love Story 2050 (Image: Twitter)

Harman Baweja made his mark in Bollywood with his debut film, Love Story 2050, released in 2008. Directed by his father, Harry Baweja, the movie showcased his acting skills and his potential as a leading man. Alongside Priyanka Chopra, he portrayed the character of Karan Malhotra, a young man who time-travels to save his love interest. Despite the film's limited commercial success, Harman's performance garnered recognition.

Navigating through film setbacks

Harman Baweja's photo from a recent event (Image: Twitter)

After taking a break from showbiz for more than seven years, he made a comeback onscreen in 2016. While his debut film showed immense potential, subsequent projects faced challenges at the box office. Despite sincere efforts, movies like Victory (2009) and What's Your Raashee? (2009) did not fare well commercially. His last film Its My Life had a postponed release and was premiered 10 years after it had been produced.

Inside his personal life

Harman Bawja and his wife Sasha Ramchandani (Image: Twitter)

Talking about Baweja's personal life, the actor tied the knot with Sasha Ramchandani in 2021. Sasha is an integrative Nutrition health coach by profession. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy on December 23, 2022.