Scoop Trailer: Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee Explore Murky World Of Journalism

Director Hansal Mehta's next series Scoop trailer is out. The show features Karishma Tanna in the role of an ambitious and driven crime reporter climbing the professional ladder, rapidly breaking one story after another. Things go south however, when she herself becomes the story.

Karishma Tanna leads this fast-paced crime thriller series. She plays the role of crime reporter Jagruti Pathak. The trailer establishes the quick and victorious trajectory of her career having become the Deputy Bureau Chief in just seven years with three promotions. Her links with the underworld are established in the first ten seconds of the trailer as 'Nana' - gangster Chhota Rajan, calls Jagruti at her office and specifically asks for her.

Though Jagruti prides herself in being able to consistently break big stories there are many who doubt her ways. When senior crime reporter Jaideb Sen is murdered in broad daylight, Jagruti emerges as the prime suspect. Her connections with the underworld come to haunt her, as those responsible for his murder claim she provoked them. The rest of the trailer reveals Jagruti's story in how she maneuvers her time in prison while attempting to prove her innocence. The trailer reveals how the story essentially captures the theme of "You either break the story or the story breaks you".

More on Scoop



Hansal Mehta's show Scoop is inspired by Jigna Vora's book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The trailer also explicitly states that the depictions in the show are inspired by real events. Besides Karishma Tanna headlining the show, other cast members are Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tejasvini Kolhapure, Shikha Talsania, Tanmay Dhanania, Inayat Sood, Swaroopa Ghosh, Malhar Thakar, Ira Dubey, Ishita Arun and Sanat Vyas. Scoop will be available for streaming from June 2.