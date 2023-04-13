Harry Potter Fans Will Return To Hogwarts With Decade-long Series

Harry Potter is all set to get its television adaption. Recently, the makers of the film announced the update. They also dropped a teaser on social media, getting Potterheads excited. On April 12, the makers shared a small video clip announcing return to Hogwarts. The caption read, "Your Hogwarts letter is here. Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaption of the iconic books."

Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

Harry Potter to be a decade-long series

During the Warner Bros Discovery press meet, it was revealed that the TV adaption of Harry Potter will run for a decade. They further shared that the series is currently in the works. HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys said, "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way. Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World."

"In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and JK Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years," he added.

The Harry Potter novels author JK Rowling is one of the executive producers. The show will feature a new star cast who will be playing the role from the author's wizarding world. Talking about the development, the author said, "HBO Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me. I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."