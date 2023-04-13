JK Rowling Part Of Harry Potter TV Series Despite Her Anti-trans Stance? Find Out

At a recent press conference, the adaptation of JK Rowling's authored Harry Potter books into a television series was announced. When the executives were asked about the controversial anti-trans statements made by JK Rowling and her current involvement in the series, the question was simply dodged.

HBO Max announced a new Harry Potter television series based on the hugely popular book series. The books were penned by JK Rowling who got into a controversy when she repeatedly took an anti-trans stance. Variety reported that, in a recent press conference, Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content was asked about the author’s views and her involvement in the upcoming series.

Bloys reportedly said that the press conference is not the forum to talk about the issues and that the conversation should be done online. He also added, "Obviously, the ‘Harry Potter’ story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen." However, he also confirmed that JK Rowling will very much be part of the series as she has stepped in as one of the executive producers on the show.

JK Rowling’s statement on the Harry Potter series

Talking about JK Rowling, Bloys also said that her insights will be critical for the development of the show. He also added that they are very ‘comfortable being in the Harry Potter business’. As per Variety, JK Rowling also released a statement following the announcement of the television series. In the statement, she said that Max’s commitment to saving the integrity of her Harry Potter books is important to her and that the series will be a “faithful adaptation” of the seven books. She also assured the fans that the television series will provide ‘depth and detail’ that is only possible in long-form content.

What did JK Rowling say that sparked controversy?

JK Rowling found herself in the middle of controversy first in 2019 when she tweeted in support of Maya Forstater who lost her job over her views on the government allowing people to decide their genders. Rowling was one of the people who supported Maya with the tweet #IStandWithMaya. In June 2020, once again JK Rowling faced criticism when she reposted an article that mentioned ‘people who menstruate’ instead of ‘women’. JK Rowling tweeted, “People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"