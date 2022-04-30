Has Lee Min Ho-starrer 'Pachinko' Been Renewed For Season 2? Here's All You Need To Know

The first season of Pachinko recently concluded and there is already a good news for viewers who enjoyed the show. The series is coming back for a second season!

Apple TV+ has confirmed that there would be a continuation of the turn of events from the first season into the second season.

Pachinko renewed for second season

Pachinko, as per a report on The Wrap, has been renewed for a second season.

Soo Hugh, who is the creator and executive producer of the series, was super delighted over the development. He was quoted as saying that he could not find enough words to express his joy to be able to carry on the 'extraordinary story of this indomitable family.' Hugh expressed his gratitude to the Apple TV+ team and Media Res Studio for showing their belief in the show and backing it.

He also thanked the 'passionate fans' who 'cheered' them on during the course of the first season. He termed his cast and crew as 'amazing' and added that it was an honour for them to continue his association with them.

Apple TV+ stated that the second season would continue to depict 'war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.' It added that the 'riveting story' that spread across generations could carry on through three languages, Korean, Japanese and English.

The official handle of the streamer also made the announcement on Instagram. "There’s more story to tell. #Pachinko Season 2 is coming to Apple TV+," the caption read with various stills from the series. Netizens expressed their excitement for the series in the comments.

Pachinko plot, cast and crew

The story is showcased through the view of the matriarch Sunja, played by Youn Yuh-jung, and was about the journey of a South Korean immigrant family across four generations from the 1900s to the 2000s.

The series also stars Soji Arai, Carter Jeong and Koren Lee, Jin Ha, Yoon Kyung-ho, Han Jun-woo, Jeong In-ji, Jung Eun-chae, Felice Choi, Lee Min-ho, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson

The first season had premiered on March 25 and the finale was aired on April 29.