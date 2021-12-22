'Hawkeye' Episode 6 Post-credit Scene And Ending Explained: MCU Introduces Mockingbird

MCU's mini-series Hawkeye premiered last month on Disney+ Hotstar and has wrapped up the story of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The finale episode of Hawkeye finally introduced Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and hinted that Clint's wife Laura Barton is secretly Mockingbird, who is also a superhero from the comics. The series also had a post-credit scene that featured an Avengers musical performance. Read on to find out more about Hawkeye's ending and post-credit scene.

Hawkeye's ending and post-credit scene explained

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop come face-to-face with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and successfully take down an army of Tracksuit Mafia goons. An injured Kingpin is then held at a gunpoint by his niece Maya Lopez, who has learnt that he manipulated Ronin into killing her father. A gunshot is heard being fired, filled by a sound of a body hitting the ground, although it is unclear whether Kingpin is dead. It is revealed that Eleanor Barton hired Yelena Belova's Black Widow to kill Clint Barton, and Yelena blames Clint for the death of her sister, Natasha Romanoff.

After an intense confrontation, Clint reveals that he even knows the secret whistle Yelena shared with her sister proving that Clint was not responsible for Natasha's death. Yelena is seen confronting her sorrow and grief and decides to walk away rather than kill Hawkeye. The finale revealed the true owner of a mysterious Rolex watch found in the wreckage of the Avengers Compound and it was none other than Laura Barton's watch. It is revealed that Clint's wife Laura Barton was a SHIELD agent and the watch given to her when she became one of their agents. Number '19' is inscribed in the back of the watch giving a nod to Agent 19 who is also known as the Mockingbird.

With all the problems solved, Kate and Clint then set the Ronin suit on fire, ending its dark legacy for good. Kate then suggests a bunch of superhero names he could adopt; like Lady Hawk, Hawk Eve, Hawk Shot, Lady Arrow – until Clint suggests simply "Hawkeye." Apart from Renner and Steinfeld, the show also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.

The post-credit scene of Hawkeye does not reveal any major plotlines for upcoming shows or movies but it is just a full rendition of Save the City from Rogers: The Musical, which Clint and his kids attended in the first episode. It re-tells the story of the 2012 Avengers in a musical form, with added character Ant-Man.

Image: Instagram/@hawkeyeofficial