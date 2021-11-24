'Hawkeye' Twitter Review: Netizens Share Views On Jeremy Renner-Hailee Steinfeld Starrer

Two weeks after the Disney+ Day, which featured several new releases from the studio, the streaming giant has come up with yet another major release, Hawkeye. Bankrolled by Marvel Studios, the superhero miniseries hit the platform on Thursday and many shared their views on what they felt about the series. As of November 24, the first two episodes of the series were unveiled.

Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner reprising his MCU character received mostly positive reviews from netizens. However, a few of the fans were not too pleased. Whereas the character of Hailee Steinfeld too seemed to have worked out well for many of the netizens.

'Fun' and 'most family-friendly MCU show' were some of the terms used by netizens while sharing their views on Hawkeye. For one, it had already become the favourite series after Wandavision. A few netizens wrote they could not wait for the third episode to hit next week.

Hawkeye is fun and the most family friendly MCU show but above all else, reaffirms Hailee Steinfeld as one of the most underused and charismatic performers. It shouldn’t take a Z-list streaming show to realize her talents — ty (@DennisDuganFan) November 24, 2021

Ok just finished the first 2 episodes of #Hawkeye and this is definitely my favourite series since Wandavision. And can we talk about the end credits sequence/music?! *chefs kiss* — 🎅 Dan We Now Our Gay Apparel 🌲 (@alittlebitdan) November 24, 2021

The first two episodes of #Hawkeye were so good! I’m already counting down the days until the next episode. pic.twitter.com/sZ7S3qXZkT — Kyle Ashton (@beefdaddy4) November 24, 2021

Some were quick to take to Twitter and post their views as soon as the first episode was released. One of the netizens wrote he did not go with too many expectations but came out impressed. Another felt the second episode was even better than the first one.

Watched the first episode of @hawkeyeofficial and I really enjoyed it. Based on the trailer, I wasn’t overly enthusiastic, but yeah, really good so far. #HawkeyeSeries #hawkeye #HawkeyeShow — Life In Brick (@lifeinbrick) November 24, 2021

First episode of Hawkeye was excellent. Now on to episode two. — Mikey aka PsychoticDreamer 🏳️‍🌈 (@PsychoticDreams) November 24, 2021

The fencing fight scene and the visuals of the period in time found a mention among netizens' reactions.

Yo that fencing fight scene and the whole second episode was just 🤌💥#HawkeyeSeries #Hawkeye — Farmaan Md (@iamfarmaan) November 24, 2021

I love this part so much, it’s so cool to glance back at this period of time 👀#Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/m86pDXc1BY — Fandom Crunch is excited for No Way Home 🕷 (@FandomCrunch) November 24, 2021

Many became fans of Hailee, who plays the role of Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye. Words like 'stunning', 'legend' and more were used by netizens reacting to her character. One felt Hailee deserved a Z-list streaming show to realise her talents.

I CANT BE THE ONLY ONE ON THE EDGE OF MY SEAT WAITING FOR YELENA FOR THE WHOLE TIME 💀#Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/jCTAZa0w8t — Fandom Crunch is excited for No Way Home 🕷 (@FandomCrunch) November 24, 2021

kate bishop in a suit appreciation post. #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/dqldf4fP0m — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) November 24, 2021

kate bishop is so stunning #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/FeoYESomvE — valeria HAWKEYE ERA (@kateofbish) November 24, 2021

Even the dog Lucky from the miniseries seems to have garnered a fan following and many wrote that they would not be able to control their emotions if anything happened to him.

if in some point something happens to him, i will sue marvel #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/oJHODepBEs — cel 🏹 (@lizzcstan) November 24, 2021

after watching the first episode of #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/kN0yXXYGI7 — valeria HAWKEYE ERA (@kateofbish) November 24, 2021

I SWEAR IF ANYTHING HAPPENS TO HIM MARVEL WILL BE HEARING FROM MY LAWYERS😤😤 #HawkeyeSeries #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ULPvP9cfqZ — ev🤍 (@asgardianangelx) November 24, 2021

Among the drawbacks, as pointed out by netizens, was one who found it 'weird' and 'half baked' and not too convinced about its tone. One netizen found it 'okay' and that it was not anything special.

Something about Hawkeye just felt a little weird to me. Almost “half baked.” I still couldn’t really grasp the tone they’re trying to go for. Hope it gets better as the series goes on. I NEED WILSON FISK pic.twitter.com/0C75jZEzIb — Mason 🍣 (@TheMasonSushi) November 24, 2021

After the release of two episodes on Wednesday, the remaining episodes will be unveiled on a weekly basis till December 22. The series will consist of six episodes in all. Apart from Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Brian d'Arcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini, Simon Callow, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox also star in the series.