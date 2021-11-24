Last Updated:

'Hawkeye' Twitter Review: Netizens Share Views On Jeremy Renner-Hailee Steinfeld Starrer

As 'Hawkeye' hit Disney+ on Wednesday, many users on Twitter shared their views on the Jeremy Renner-Hailee Steinfeld superhero venture.

Two weeks after the Disney+ Day, which featured several new releases from the studio, the streaming giant has come up with yet another major release, Hawkeye. Bankrolled by Marvel Studios, the superhero miniseries hit the platform on Thursday and many shared their views on what they felt about the series. As of November 24, the first two episodes of the series were unveiled.

Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner reprising his MCU character received mostly positive reviews from netizens. However, a few of the fans were not too pleased. Whereas the character of Hailee Steinfeld too seemed to have worked out well for many of the netizens. 

Hawkeye Twitter review

'Fun' and 'most family-friendly MCU show' were some of the terms used by netizens while sharing their views on Hawkeye. For one, it had already become the favourite series after Wandavision. A few netizens wrote they could not wait for the third episode to hit next week.

Some were quick to take to Twitter and post their views as soon as the first episode was released. One of the netizens wrote he did not go with too many expectations but came out impressed. Another felt the second episode was even better than the first one. 

The fencing fight scene and the visuals of the period in time found a mention among netizens' reactions.

Many became fans of Hailee, who plays the role of Kate Bishop aka Hawkeye. Words like 'stunning', 'legend' and more were used by netizens reacting to her character. One felt Hailee deserved a Z-list streaming show to realise her talents.

Some even posted spoilers without context. 

Even the dog Lucky from the miniseries seems to have garnered a fan following and many wrote that they would not be able to control their emotions if anything happened to him.

Among the drawbacks, as pointed out by netizens, was one who found it 'weird' and 'half baked' and not too convinced about its tone. One netizen found it 'okay' and that it was not anything special. 

After the release of two episodes on Wednesday, the remaining episodes will be unveiled on a weekly basis till December 22. The series will consist of six episodes in all. Apart from Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld  Tony Dalton, Fra Fee, Brian d'Arcy James, Aleks Paunovic, Piotr Adamczyk, Linda Cardellini, Simon Callow, Vera Farmiga, and Alaqua Cox also star in the series.

