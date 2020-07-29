HBO's 'Watchmen' Bags 26 Nominations For 'Emmy Awards 2020'; See List

HBO's superhero fictional action series Watchmen drew 26 nominations on Tuesday for the prime-time Emmy Awards 2020. The Emmy Awards nomination 2020 was hosted by Leslie Jones along with presenters Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. Slated to air on September 20, the 72nd Emmys will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Watchmen was nominated for the Best Limited Series. The HBO series also received nominations for cast members including Regina King and Jeremy Irons. Announcing Watchmen's Emmy nominations, host Leslie Jones called out Zendaya's name and her reaction was gleeful. Zendaya is nominated as Best Actress in a Drama. Jones said, "This is a great day,”. Check out other nominations for the action series Watchmen.

Jeremy Irons - Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Regina King - Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

HBO Watchmen - Best Limited Series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Jovan Adepo - Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Louis Gossett Jr. - Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Jean Smart - Outstanding Supporting Actress.

The superhero drama limited television series released in 2019. The one-year-old series got three nominations for single-camera editing and two for cinematography. Other Watchmen nominations include title design, original score, original music, sound editing, visual effects, production design, casting and costumes.

Other Emmy Awards Nomination 2020

The American comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel secured 20 nominations. Ozark and Succession received 18 each. The list of British series and movie nominees include Jodie Comer for Killing Eve and The Crown's Olivia Colman. They both are up for the Best Female actors in a drama series. Irish actor Paul Mescal, star of BBC Three's Normal People, is nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited Series. Three Brits are nominated for Best-Supporting Actress in a Drama - Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Thandie Newton (Westworld) and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve).

Shows with the most nominations

Watchmen - 26

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - 20

Succession - 18

Ozark - 18

Schitt's Creek - 15

The Mandalorian - 15

