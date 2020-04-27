Delhi HC Seeks Netflix's Response After 'Hasmukh' Gets Accused Of Defaming Lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of media streaming platform Netflix and producers of web series 'Hasmukh' on a plea seeking to stop its airing on the ground that it allegedly maligns image and reputation of lawyers. The High Court also reserved its order on the plea seeking an interim stay on the airing of the web series.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked Netflix and the web series producers and director to file their written statements on the main suit, seeking permanent injunction on airing of the show, and the application for interim stay on broadcasting it. Netflix was represented by advocate Saikrishna Rajagopal, who opposed the lawsuit, which will now come up for hearing on July 7.

The lawsuit is filed by lawyer Ashutosh Dubey who has also sought directions to the web series producers, directors and writer to "tender unconditional apology online for maligning the image of the lawyers' community, which includes judges as they too had been lawyers at one point of time".

He has further claimed that in episode 4 of the web series, lawyers have been allegedly referred to as thieves, scoundrels, goons and rapists. Dubey, who practices in the Supreme Court, has contended that "statements (in the series) are highly disparaging, defamatory and bring disrepute to the law profession and lawyers and advocates in the eyes of the general public".

It also seeks "deletion or removal of the statements and contents from the show 'Hasmukh', especially from episode 4 of the series.

Speaking to a leading publication, Vir Das explained that the series is born of the fact that every comedian is very superstitious about the things that they do off-stage to get them ready for their on-stage performances. So, in the show, the main lead also needs to murder to look good on the stage.

The series is co-created by Vir Das and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, and it features Vir as the main lead who hails from Saharanpur and kills people off stage to perform better on stage. The series also features Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad.

