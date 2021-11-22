Here's A Look At Emmy Nominated Titles From India That You Can Watch On OTT

Ever since the advent of OT, India has been producing several critically acclaimed series and movies. These series and movies have received praises from across the borders, putting India on the world map. Here is a list of Emmy nominated shows and movies that you can watch on OTT.

1. Lust Stories

Lust Stories is an anthology of short stories formulated by some of India's most renowned filmmakers. The series featured actors like Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, and Sanjay Kapoor which are some of the many noteworthy names. The film was nominated for two awards at the 47th International Emmy Awards; Best TV Movie or Miniseries and Best Actress for Apte.

2. Sacred Games

Sacred Games is a crime thriller series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. The series garnered widespread acclaim upon its release and featured Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. The second season of the show was nominated for a 2019 Best Drama International Emmy Award.

3. Serious Men

This Indian satirical comedy-drama film by Sudhir Mishra is based on a book by Manu Joseph and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the protagonist. The story revolves around Ayyan Mani, a middle-class man living in the slums with his wife and kids, enraged at his situation, Ayyan develops an unconventional story that his 10-year-old son is a science genius-a lie that later gets out of control. Siddiqui is nominated for the Best Actor award at the 2021 International Emmy Awards.

4. Indian Matchmaking

Mumbai-based marriage consultant, Sima Taparia requires no introduction after the release of Netflix's Original Indian Matchmaking. A reality show based on Indian couples helps several millennials to find 'The One'. The show secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

5. Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is inspired by and follows the notorious December 2012 investigation by the Delhi Police into a devastating rape of a young woman that reverberated across India and the world. Throughout seven hour-long episodes, Delhi Crime captures the complexities of the scrutiny, the emotional toll on the investigating team, and their determination to bring the perpetrators to justice in a fraught environment. At the International Emmy Awards held in September 2020, Delhi Crime received the award for Outstanding Drama Series becoming the first-ever Indian series to win this award.

