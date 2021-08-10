Hilarie Burton Says She Felt Like 'sex Worker' While Filming Love Scene In 'One Tree Hill'

Hilarie Burton, the popular actor last seen in the series, The Walking Dead alongside her husband and actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, recently made a shocking revelation about one of her scenes from One Tree Hill. According to the reports by Entertainment Tonight, the actor recently opened up on how she had to undress her co-actor in a scene and revealed that she felt like a sex worker.

Hilarie Burton recalls the difficult scene from One Tree Hill

The One Tree Hill actor recently went candid while talking about an intimate scene from her tv show. She highlighted the scene where her character, Peyton Sawyer, makes out with Chad Michael Murray's Lucas Scott. Duringn\ the newest edition of her "Drama Queens" podcast, Burton revealed that she was ordered to remove Murray’s clothes as they made out in his father’s bedroom. As she was told to kiss him all the way down his body and down his belt, she stated how Chad was cool to leave a white tank top underneath his button-up shirt so she wasn’t just kissing his bare body because that would be weird. She further added, “We’d all known each other for a couple of months or a couple of weeks? I was so whacked out about it. They wanted me kissing all the way down his body, down to his belt. I don’t know if you see it, but I had to undo his belt.” The actress said that she informed the episode's director that she would only perform two or three takes since doing more would be "inappropriate."

“I was, like, crying in my trailer. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they’re trying to sex everything up. I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, ‘I’m kissing someone for money.

Hilarie Burton further expressed her feelings while filming the scene and said, “I was, like, crying in my trailer. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they’re trying to sex everything up. I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, ‘I’m kissing someone for money. I’m getting paid to do this, like, performative’. There’s a morality thing where you’re like, ‘Am I a sex worker in a way? Is this OnlyFans in 2003?’' She also revealed how her co-actors were so supportive who came up to her and said, “All the women in the trailer got together and they’re like, ‘You may feel like you’re in this all by yourself, but we are here."

Surprisingly, it was later reported how Hilarie, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz along with some other women accused One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwahn of sexual assault.

