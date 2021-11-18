Hilary Duff, Suraj Sharma & Others Announce 'How I Met Your Father' Release Date | Watch

The plot of How I Met Your Mother, popularly abbreviated as HIMYM is set to undergo a role reversal as a spin-off of the series, How I Met Your Father is all set to launch. The cast once again features an ensemble, but the point of view of the story to the kids could be from the mother on how she met the 'Father.' Not much details are available yet, but what is known is that the mother in this case could be Hilary Duff, who's playing Sophie.

The makers announced the release date of the new series with a fun-filled video. Many members of the cast like Chris Lowell too were seen in the video. The series will be streaming from January.

'How I Met Your Father' release date

The makers shared a new video on Instagram where the cast teased the launch with words like 'Have you heard', 'wait for it', 'oh my gosh, just tell them already' and even whistling the theme song of How I Met Your Mother. They then say 'How I Met Your Father is coming to Hulu on...' as the message 'series premiere on January 18' comes up on screen.

Apart from Hilary and Chris, the other actors were Francia Raisa, Tien Train, Tom Ainsley and Life of Pi star Suraj Sharma.

The filming for the series had started on September 1. At that time, the makers had shared pictures and featured Hilary Duff in a setting that would remind How I Met Your Mother fans of the joint where Ted, Robin, Barney, Marshall and Lilly spent their fun times.

A week ago, Hilary had posted pictures, posing with Josh Peck, writing that his part was wrapped.

This is the second spin-off of How I Met Your Mother, with the opposite narrative. Previously, a pilot episode of what was titled How I Met Your Dad was shot in 2014, which did not work out as planned before.

HIMYM ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2014 and starred Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris. Many of the cast members won awards or were nominated for Golden Globe and Emmy Awards.