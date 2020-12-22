'Hilda' Voice Actors: Bella Ramsey, Ramus Hardiker And Other Stars Who Lent Their Voices

Hilda, a British-Canadian animated urban fantasy drama was developed by Luke Pearson. It is based on the graphic novel series with the same title. Released in September 2018 on Netflix, the plot of the movie revolves around the adventures of bold and fearless Hilda, a blue-haired girl who, along with her deerfox Twig, moves to the city of Trolberg, where she befriends even the most dangerous monsters. The web series received overwhelming critical acclaim when it was released exclusively. Read all the Hilda voice cast details here:

Have a look at the list of Hilda's voice cast

Bella Ramsey

Bella has lent her voice for the lead, Hilda in the fantasy drama. She is a renowned English actor and singer. She is popular for her roles in the HBO fantasy television series Game of Thrones, Mildred Hubble, The Worst Witch and many more. She has bagged two BAFTA Awards for the best performances and a British Animation Award for Hilda for Best Voice Performance.

Daisy Haggard

Johanna, Hilda’s mother is voiced by Daisy. Alongside being an actor, she is also a writer. She is the daughter of the movie director Piers Haggard and his wife Anna Sklovsky. She is popular for her roles in the BBC sitcoms Uncle and Episodes, BBC Three’s, Back to Life and Breeders.

Ramus Hardiker

Alfur Aldric, an elf who journeys with Hilda and her mother, is voiced by Rasmus Hardiker. He is best known for voicing Scott and Alan Tracy in Thunderbirds Are Go. He is also featured in Steve Coogan’s Saxondale and Lead Balloon. Alfur has also voiced for Thomas & Friends.

John Hopkins

Erik Ahlberg who is the incompetent head of Trolberg’s safety patrol in season 2, is voiced by John Hopkins. He is featured in Alice in Wonderland and in Poldark. John is also popular for Identity, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, Much Ado About Nothing.

Lucy Montgomery

Lucy has lent her voice for Gerda Gustav who is Ahlberg’s deputy in season two. She is a renowned comedian, actor and writer. She made her television debut in the year 2000 with A Town Called Panic where she lent her voice. She has appeared in popular series such as 10 Days to War, The IT Crowd, The Wall and many more.

Image Source: A still from Hilda

