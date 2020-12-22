US President Confers PM Modi With Prestigious Legion Of Merit For Elevating India-US Ties

US President Donald Trump on Monday presented the prestigious 'Legion of Merit' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the strategic partnership of the two countries. India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the award on behalf of the Prime Minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien at the White House.

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

PM Modi was presented with the highest degree 'Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit' which is given only to the Head of State or Government. The award was in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India's emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges.

READ | US Has Stood With India As It Faced Chinese Aggression: White House Official

Legion of Merit to PMs of Australia & Japan

O'Brien in another tweet said that Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The awards were received by their respective ambassadors in Washington DC.

President Trump awarded the Legion of Merit to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“President @realDonaldTrump awarded the Legion of Merit to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Ambassador Sugiyama @JapanEmbDC accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Abe.” – NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/HnjYS14m3L — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

READ | Cabinet Approves Next Round Of Spectrum Auctions; India-USA MoU Among Its Key Decisions

Trump awarded the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security.

“President @realDonaldTrump awarded the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security. Ambassador @A_Sinodinos accepted the medal on behalf of PM Morrison.” – NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/bTJVLra0Wb — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award to the Indian Prime Minister. Other awards presented to PM Modi include the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia in 2016, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016), Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018), Order of Zayed Award by United Arab Emirates (2019), Order of St Andrew by Russia (2019), and Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives (2019).

READ| US Congress Passes Defence Policy Bill That Calls Out Chinese Aggression Against India

READ| Joe Biden Selects Indian-American Vedant Patel As Assistant Press Secretary Of White House