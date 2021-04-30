'His Storyy' Makers Called Off Same-sex Marriage In The Series For THIS Reason?

Ever since Ekta Kapoor’s latest series His Storyy's trailer dropped earlier this month, the Prashant Bhagia directorial has been in the news as it is based on a same-sex love story. The series premiered on ALT Balaji and Zee5 on April 25, 2021, and ended with a unique twist. However, according to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the first season of His Storyy was previously meant to end with a same-sex marriage of lead characters Kunal and Preet but the makers skipped the idea considering the repercussions that may have followed.

Here's why 'His Storyy' makers called off same-sex marriage in the series

The 11-episode series His Storyy has been garnering positive reviews from the masses soon after it premiered on ALT Balaji and Zee5 on April 25. The first season of this Satyadeep Misra-Mrinal Dutt starrer ends on a cliffhanger, most likely hinting at a second season. However, according to the latest report by Bollywood Hungama, His Storyy season 1 was supposed to end with a big fat wedding of Kunal (Satyadeep Misra) and Preet (Mrinal Dutt).

One of the actors revealed to the portal that Kunal and Preet were supposed to tie the knot by the end of season one but the same-sex marriage was called off. It was further revealed that producers DING and ALT Balaji reportedly got cold feet about taking the huge step of showcasing a big fat gay wedding. The actor added saying considering the intolerance that prevails in India towards the LGBTQIA+ community at the moment, the makers chickened out of showing Kunal and Preet tying the knot.

Furthermore, spilling the beans on the upcoming season, the actor said that there are possibilities of the marriage taking place in His Storyy's second season if the atmosphere of prejudice against the community dims down. If it doesn't, the second season of the romance drama might not happen at all, added the source.

Meanwhile, ever since His Storyy's release, the gay love story has been majorly receiving a positive response from the critics as well as the audience. Alongside Satyadeep and Mrinal, His Storyy's cast stars Priya Mani in the lead role alongside Nitin Bhatia, Rheanne Tejani, Parinitaa Seth, Shruty Menon, and Rajeev Kumar in supporting roles.

Watch the trailer of His Storyy on YouTube below:

Promo Image Source: A still from His Storyy trailer