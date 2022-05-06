'Home Shanti' Twitter Review: Netizens Call Supriya Pathak Starrer A 'breath Of Fresh Air'

Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa's comedy-drama series Home Shanti opened up to fairly good reviews from the audience, billing it as a 'fun weekend watch'. The Disney Plus Hotstar show revolves around a normal middle-class Joshi family and their quest to build their dream house.

It follows a comedic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi, his aloof retired government school vice-principal partner, Sarla Joshi, and their two daughters. It's a heartwarming tale about the bond between the two generations, and how they forge strong ties in times of distress. Directed by Aakanksha Dua, it also stars Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chhabra.

Home Shanti Twitter Review

Hailing the show for its storyline, one user said that OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar should bring more such shows that are fit for 'every generation' to watch. They wrote," @DisneyPlusHS Hotstar should bring such kind of shows(Home Shanti) regularly in its 'special' segment catagory, which every generation of people can watch. it belongs similar genres of TVF's yeh meri family, Gullak and Aam Aadmi Family."

Another Twitterati called it a 'breath of fresh air', while some called it a 'light-hearted' show one can watch for some respite. One mentioned, "just watch "Home Shanti " season 1 on @hotstar. What a story of a middle-class family to build dream house. Must watch Plus story revolve around my place Dehradun," and further hailed Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa for their acting.

Reviewing the series, a netizen called it 'A Hilarious And Poetic Family Entertainer That Will Make You Feel At Home!', while another maintained that the series 'could be much more' than a 'slice-of-life show'.

According to PTI, Pahwa described the show as 'fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler character'. He added, "However, playing these simple characters is what gets me motivated as an actor. Getting back on the sets with Supriya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me."

