House Of The Dragon Season 2 Shooting Begins: Premiere Date, Cast And More

House of the Dragon 2 is in the early stages of production. The makers of the show confirmed that production for the upcoming season has begun and teased their fans with a glimpse of the show. In the photo, the Iron Throne can be seen placed in the Great Hall of the Red Keep. Sharing the update on Twitter, the makers wrote, "It's time to return to King's Landing. Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production. Take a look at the tweet below:

It's time to return to King's Landing.

Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production. pic.twitter.com/lGSQSq6oK9 April 11, 2023

Ryan Condol, showrunner and executive producer of the show expressed his excitement during a recent media interaction and said, "House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talented on both sides of the camera. All your favourite characters will soon be comprising at the council tables, marching with their armies and riding their dragons into battle."

Star cast of House of the Dragon 2

The star cast of House of the Dragon season 2 includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, and Steve Toussaint. Additionally, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, and Harry Collett will also be a part of the show. Meanwhile, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham are also expected to be seen in the upcoming season.

When did the show begin filming?

The makers of the show revealed that the production of the second season started in April 2023 at Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom.

Who are the Directors of the House of the Dragon 2?

Emerging filmmakers B Welby and Ebele Tate will direct one episode each in the upcoming season. They are given the chance through the Warner Bros Discovery Access Directors Shadows program, which allows directors to direct one episode and shadow up to two episodes of the WBD show.

How many episodes will the show have?

According to a report in Deadline, the new season of House of the Dragon will have eight episodes. It will be shorter than season one.

Release date of House of the Dragon 2

The makers of the show haven't announced a release date for the new season yet. However, as per a report in Deadline, the show will have a summer 2024 premiere.

Will there be a House of the Dragon 3?

Deadline reported that the third season has already been "mapped out" as the show's creative team visualises the show "running for up to four seasons."