House Of The Dragon Stars Olivia Cooke, Fabien Franken In Spain For Season 2 Shoot

House of the Dragon season 2 is a highly anticipated among the fans. While season 1 of the Game of Thrones prequel was a record-breaking hit, fans are eagerly waiting for new updates. Now, House of the Dragon season 2 is under production. The shooting for it has begun in Spain.

The stars of the show, Olivia Cooke and Fabien Frankel, are currently in the city of Cáceres‎. Their pictures are currently circulating on social media. Check out their pictures below. As per reports from local outlets, other cast members like Phia Saban, Freddie Fox, Michelle Bonnard and Luke Tittensor were also spotted in Spain.

Olivia Cooke and Fabien Frankel in Spain for ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ season 2 production 📸



(via: @magi2296) pic.twitter.com/SNzHVz8DVv — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 20, 2023

More details on HOTD cast in Spain

Olivia Cooke, who plays the role of Alicent Hightower, was seen with her HOTD co-star Phia Saban, who is Helaena Targaryen in the show, as they were shooting together in season 2 of series. The scene is said to be a funeral scene as per the reports. It remains to be seen where the story goes from here on. Moreover, larger details of the shooting of the show are also circulating in online reports.

The cast and team will arrive to Cáceres, Spain, to shoot Season 2 of House of the Dragon in May. The filming process is expected to last for two months.



100 hotel rooms in the city have already been booked. pic.twitter.com/zJ8fPeIY6o — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐒 ＆ 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐂𝐘 (@theblacks_) April 17, 2023

More about House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is based on the fictional novels written by author George RR Martin. It’s a spin-off to Game of Thrones, which has earned several accolades in its 8 season-long-run, and featured Jason Momoa, Sam Harington, Hannah Waddingham, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Richard Madden and Maisie Williams. HOTD is based on the prequel book Fire & Blood, which is set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth and 200 years before the events that can be seen unfolding in the Game of Thrones.

Upon its release, it was nominated for a number of accolades and scored a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama. It features stars such as Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and more. The second season of House of the Dragon is slated to release sometime in 2024.