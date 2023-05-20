Last Updated:

House Of The Dragon Stars Olivia Cooke, Fabien Franken In Spain For Season 2 Shoot

Cast members of House of the Dragon were spotted in Spain for the shoot of the second season of the HBO series, which is expected to release in 2024.

Nitish Vashishtha
House of the Dragon season 2 is a highly anticipated among the fans. While season 1 of the Game of Thrones prequel was a record-breaking hit, fans are eagerly waiting for new updates. Now, House of the Dragon season 2 is under production. The shooting for it has begun in Spain. 

The stars of the show, Olivia Cooke and Fabien Frankel, are currently in the city of Cáceres‎. Their pictures are currently circulating on social media. Check out their pictures below. As per reports from local outlets, other cast members like Phia Saban, Freddie Fox, Michelle Bonnard and Luke Tittensor were also spotted in Spain. 

More details on HOTD cast in Spain

Olivia Cooke, who plays the role of Alicent Hightower, was seen with her HOTD co-star Phia Saban, who is Helaena Targaryen in the show, as they were shooting together in season 2 of series. The scene is said to be a funeral scene as per the reports. It remains to be seen where the story goes from here on. Moreover, larger details of the shooting of the show are also circulating in online reports. 

More about House of the Dragon 

House of the Dragon is based on the fictional novels written by author George RR Martin. It’s a spin-off to Game of Thrones, which has earned several accolades in its 8 season-long-run, and featured Jason Momoa, Sam Harington, Hannah Waddingham, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Richard Madden and Maisie Williams. HOTD is based on the prequel book Fire & Blood, which is set 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth and 200 years before the events that can be seen unfolding in the Game of Thrones

Upon its release, it was nominated for a number of accolades and scored a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama. It features stars such as Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno and more. The second season of House of the Dragon is slated to release sometime in 2024.

