How Did 'The Union' Get Their Powers In 'Jupiter's Legacy'? Check Out Details

Jupiter’s Legacy is one of the recently released American superhero television series based on Mark Millar’s comic of the same name. The lead character of the series, Sheldon Sampson, better known as The Utopian, makes a team of superheroes named the Union with the guidelines to never kill anyone and never interfere in political matters. As in the recent episodes, it was revealed how did The Union get their powers in Jupiter’s Legacy.

How did The Union get their powers in Jupiter's Legacy?

In some of the latest episodes of Jupiter’s Legacy, it was depicted how Sheldon Sampson begins to experience blackouts along with visions to draw some circular patterns. It was then revealed how those visions were sent to test the strength of his character and trying to make him go against his loved ones. The island then chose the other five candidates to make them appear in his visions. The challenges set up on the island were then overcome by the members of The Union including a bunch of some difficult obstacles. As they head towards the final challenge, they realise how they needed to work together to overcome it. As they move ahead, they find a doorway where some of the people of the island were seen waiting for them in the chosen avatars. They then congratulate the six of them on overcoming all the hurdles and challenges on their way and reward them with superpowers. As the powers were given to them by the island beings, it could be theorised that either it could be some advanced technology or as per the theme of the series, it could have been derived from the Roman pantheon namely Jupiter, Juno, Mars, Apollo and Vulcan with each of them providing different powers to the members of the Union.

Jupiter’s Legacy cast

Some of the popular cast members from this series include actors namely Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Leslie Bibb, Matt Lanter, Mike Wade, Meg Steedle, Tyler Mane, Tenika Davis, David Julian Hirsh, Kara Royster, Gracie Dzienny, Conrad Coates, Ian Quinlan and many more. Developed by Steven S. DeKnight, the series has been bankrolled by Brok Worley, Steve Wakefield and Morenike Balogun Koch.

IMAGE: STILL FROM JUPITER'S LEGACY TRAILER

