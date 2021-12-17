'How I Met Your Father' Trailer: Hillary Duff Tells Her Side Of The Story In HIMYM Reboot

The most loved series How I Met your mother is making a comeback with its spin-off version How I met your father and recently its new trailer was dropped by Hulu and fans are quite excited, as the trailer appears to be quite promising.

About the original series How I met your mother

The series revolved around the journey of a father telling his son about his young age love story of how he encountered his mother, depicted through a series of flashbacks. This show aired on CBS from 2005 to 2014 and had Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Alyson Hannigan in pivotal roles.

Take a look at the trailer of How I met your father

Recently, Hulu dropped the trailer of the series How I met your Father and the trailer looks quite promising, as it gives the audience a general overview of characters that the viewers will encounter in the show. The trailer gives us a glimpse into how Sophie will have disastrous encounters on her journey of finding the love of her life.

In this reboot version of HIMYM, we get to see Sophie's younger version portrayed by Hillary Duff, telling a story to his son about how she met his father and it is quite evident from the trailer that How I met your father is a gender-swapped version of "how I met your mother"

How I Met Your Father: Release date and cast line-up

In the trailer, we could see Sophie is telling her son about how she met his father and the story takes you back in a flashback in the year 2021, where the story takes you to New York and shows how Sophie and her close-knit group discuss what they want from life and they also try to figure out, how to fall in love in this age of dating apps and limitless other options.

Its cast lineup is also quite interesting featuring Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran in important roles, along with the Life of Pi actor Suraj Sharma. Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall and Josh Peck from “Drake & Josh” will also be seen in special guest appearance roles. “How I Met Your Father” will premiere on Hulu on January 18.

Although the How I Met Your Mother finale, which aired in 2014, by the end was not well received by the fans and the critics, but the show overall was generally loved and thus, fans are excited for its new follow-up series.

