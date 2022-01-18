Last Updated:

'How I Met Your Father' Twitter Review: Ardent Fans Believe Series 'has A Promising Start'

The Hulu original series 'How I Met Your Father', which serves as a reboot version of the popular sitcom 'How I Met Your Mother', has finally dropped.

How I Met Your Father

The reboot version of the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother titled How I Met Your Father was dropped on Hulu introducing the new faces of the show. The stellar cast ensemble includes Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran along with Suraj Sharma. The trailer, which was released about a month ago, garnered mixed reviews from fans, who believed that the series was forcing humour upon the fans. 

With the two episodes out, including the pilot, introducing the cast and their characters, fans were quick to drop their thoughts on the series. While these characters are not related to the characters of How I Met Your Mother, many HIMYM fans reviewed the show and believed that it was 'off to a promising start'. Check out all the Twitter reviews here. 

'How I Met Your Father' Twitter review

Ardent fans of the original sitcom, after watching the newly released episodes and took to their Twitter handles to drop reviews on the series. One netizen, who claimed themselves to be an ardent fan of How I Met Your Father, stated that they were 'skeptical' at first. The user wrote, ''I’ve watched How I Met Your Father’s first episode. As a super fan of How I Met Your Mother, I was skeptical. It feels like classic HIMYM with its pacing, cuts, and writing, but I’m not sure if I love the characters just yet. I’m happy to see it has a promising start. #HIMYF''

Another fan tweeted, ''Liked How I Met Your Father more than I expected. Really though it'd be trash. Writing's still weak but sitcoms usually don't start off great so hoping it gets better as the show progresses. And the Indian guy isn't stereotyped so that's cool,'' while another wrote, ''Fascinated by the Hilary Duff How I Met Your Father which seems to take place simultaneously in 2022 (according to dialogue) and 2012 (according to tone)''

