How Is 'Vikings: Valhalla' Different From 'Vikings'? Showrunner Jeb Stuart Answers

Around the time Game of Thrones became a worldwide phenomenon at the start of the last decade, Vikings too established itself as one of the popular historical action-dramas. The shows had a similar run, having multiple seasons and a journey of around eight years. However, there is a difference in the upcoming parts of the show, as the former will next have a prequel, while the latter witnessed the release of its sequel.

Titled Vikings: Valhalla, the show has become a talking point among fans of the series upon its release on Netflix on Friday. The plot of the film is set 100 years after the end of the events of the 2013 series. The showrunner Jeb Stuart recently opened up on the differences between the two shows.

Vikings: Valhalla showrunner Jeb Stuart opens up on differences between Vikings & its sequel

Jeb Stuart, the creator of Vikings: Valhalla, in an interview with Variety, stated that it was 'tricky' to go into a project which had a following.

He shared that he knew the 'recipe for failure' with the assignment, which was him writing a script of Michael Hirst, who had written the original Vikings and serves as the executive producer of the sequel. He shared that he and Hirst were two 'entirely different writers'.

He, however, clarified that he was a 'huge fan' of the original show, so he was trying to 'please fans' like himself on one hand and on the other, trying to 'reach a bigger audience' in some aspects, so that the new show does not seem 'too much like Vikings.'

Stuart clarified that the major difference between Vikings and its sequel was its 'different framework' of writing. The artist revealed that the difference lay in the platform where it was released, online versus TV. He said that he could make a 'mini movie' every week on TV, however, that was not possible on a streamer.

He added that his interests leaned towards action, suspense and tremendous character-building, and the use of a new cast, except one actor, added to the 'new freshness' of the show, though the shooting locations remained the same.

Vikings: Valhalla episode details

Vikings: Valhalla consists of 10 episodes, which have all been released together. The first episode was directed by Niels Arden Oplev, while the next three was helmed by Steve Saint Leger. Hannah Quinn is among the other directors of the series.



Image: Instagram@netflixvalhalla