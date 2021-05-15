How Many Episodes Are There In Bad Batch? All About The Newly Released Star Wars Series

Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a recently released American animated series that streams on Disney+. The show is a part of the Star Wars franchise and is a sequel and spin-off of the show, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. If you are wondering how many episodes are there in Bad Batch, then you have arrived at the perfect place. Here, we have curated all the details about the upcoming episodes of the show.

How many episodes are there in Bad Batch?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiered online on May 4, 2021. The new show consists of 16 episodes in total. OTT giant Disney+ hasn’t dropped the entire show at once, this means that fans will be able to watch episodes of The Bad Batch all through the spring and even Summer. The upcoming episodes of will steam every Friday until August 13.

Currently, Star Wars: The Bad Batch is already off to a great start. In its first week, fans have got not one but two episodes of the show. On May 4, the makers released a special 70-minute episode. Post this, the second episode was out on May 7, 2021. Now, the remaining episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will subsequently premiere on Disney+ weekly every Friday.

About Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s plot

The show revolves around the Clone Force 99 which is also known as the Bad Batch. It is a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations that were first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Now, the Bad Batch is taking on daring mercenary missions in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

About Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s cast

Dee Bradley Baker essays the role of the main protagonist in the show, who is leading the Bad Batch ahead. This squad of elite clone trooper consists of Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo. Michelle Ang portrays the role of Omega, a young female clone working as a medical assistant on Kamino. Omega is also genetically deviant from standard clone templates and hence feels a kind of Kinship with the Bad Batch. Ben Diskin, Matthew Wood, and Archie Panjabi also essay pivotal roles in the series among others.

(Image: Still from Star Wars: The Bad Batch)

