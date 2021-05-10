How Many Episodes Are There In Jupiter's Legacy? Know Details Of This Superhero Drama Show

Netflix recently dropped a new superhero drama series titled Jupiter's Legacy on May 7, 2021. The series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. The cast of the show includes Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter. The audience wanted to know how many episodes are there in Jupiter's Legacy. Here is the full episode list of the series.

How many episodes are there in Jupiter's Legacy?

The plot of the show revolves around the first race of superheroes who received their power in the 1930s. As they inch towards retirement, the responsibility of taking the legacy forward falls on the shoulders of their superpowered children. It will show the next generation steps into the shoes of their parents and live up to their parents' names. The first volume of the show was released recently. It comprises eight episodes.

1. By the dawn's light- 47 minutes

The official synopsis of the episode summarises by writing that Sheldon has to big goodbye to his carefree life after his boss' son hits a setback in 1929. But Brandon does not like to live his life as his father did.

2. Paper and stone- 35 minutes

Sheldon confronts a journalist after they report sensitive things about his family and Brandon and Chloe do not see eye-to-eye with their father.

3. Painting the clouds with sunshine

George decides to visit Shelson after the latter's reputation is at stake and Hutch finds himself unnecessarily getting embroiled with a crime boss.

4. All the devils are here

Sheldon tries to find answers to the recurring visions he is experiencing whereas Chloe's partying finds her at the bottom of a pit.

5. What's the use?

Sheldon puts together a team of skilled people as he heads towards a mission yet unknown to him. An autopsy connected the dots to Chloe's new friend.

6. Cover her face

Grace witnesses how the Code is severely affecting new superheroes and Sheldon takes some tough decisions on the ship.

7. Omnes pro uno

The final stage of the journey towards the mission almost breaks Shelson's team.

8. How it all ends

Sheldon and Brandon come together to fight a supervillain in this grand finale.

