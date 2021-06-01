How Many Episodes Are There In 'Panic'? Know All About This Teen Drama Show

American teen drama series Panic premiered on May 28, 2021, and has set social media abuzz with its unique plot. The series is created by Lauren Oliver which is eponymous to her novel which was published in 2014. The series released on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers wanted to know ‘how many episodes are there of Panic?’ Here are all the details about the same.

How many episodes are there of Panic?

This young-adult web series’ plot spans 10 episodes. All of the episodes were released in one go on Amazon Prime. Those who have subscribed to this streaming service can watch all the episodes of Panic. The chronological order of the episodes is as follows:

Panic Heights Traps Escape Phantoms Dead-end Trust Returns Cages Joust

Panic web series cast and other details

The cast of this show includes Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson, Camron Jones and Enrique Murciano essaying prominent characters. It has one season so far and is executively produced by Adam Schroeder, Lauren Oliver, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth and Ry Russo-Young. The plot of the show revolves around a town that conducts annual games titled PANIC and new graduates have to participate in them to win huge amounts of cash prizes. But they have to risk their lives to win the competition.

Panic trailer

This show’s trailer was dropped on May 12, 2021. It started off with a voice-over saying that there was a town and its residents were stuck in it. But one girl called Heather Nill is different from the others and wants to get out of the town to go to college. She lives in a trailer with her mother and sister and wants money to support them. Heather applies for various jobs but does not get accepted. She then decides to participate in the town’s annual games called Panic. That year the prize money was set at $50,000 and Heather wants that money to pay for her college fees. The participants of this game have to face the things they fear the most and yet not give up. Heather’s love interest Ray Hall also was a participant in this game. She soon begins to realise that all the players have an agenda of their own and are in to win the game.

