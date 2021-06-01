How Many Episodes Are There In 'Queen Of The South' Season 5? Here's All You Need To Know

Queen of the South has rapidly become one of the most popular shows on American television in the last few years. It has previously brought four successful seasons on screen and is currently premiering its final season on television. Given that the series will be brought to its conclusion in this season, a minor change has been made in the number of its episodes. Read below to find out everything you need to know about Queen of the South season 5 episodes.

How many episodes are there in Queen of the South season 5?

Queen of the South season 5 will have a total of 10 episodes, according to Express. In comparison, the final season will be the shortest one so far, as all the previous seasons consisted of a total of 13 episodes each. While this may have come as disappointing news for fans, the makers aim to wrap up the storyline throughout this season, which may be one of the biggest reasons behind the lesser number of episodes. However, no official statement has been made to clear the reason behind the reduced numbers of episodes.

The series is an adaptation of La Reina del Sur, a Spanish telenovela that is itself an adaptation of the novel of the same name. The plot of this series focuses on a woman named Mendoza, who comes from a humble background and creates her own drug empire. The character has been played by Alice Braga, who originally hails from Brazil. The filming of the fifth season was briefly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after only two weeks of the commencement of the shoot. Its first episode was premiered on April 7.

Queen of the South also has other known actors such as Veronica Falcón, Peter Gadiot, Hemky Madera among others. It had begun back in 2016 and has amassed a massive viewership on television ever since. The episodes of the final ongoing season are being aired in set gaps and its final episode will be premiering on June 9, which is barely over a week away.

