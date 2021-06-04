How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Family Man' Season 2? Find Out

The second season of Amazon Prime Video's popular web series The Family Man released for streaming on the OTT platform on Thursday, June 3. While the original release date of the series was supposed to be on June 4, the makers decided to drop the second season a few hours earlier intervening between June 3 and June 4. Scroll to find details like how many episodes are there in The Family Man season 2, its plot, its cast and more.

A look at The Family Man season 2 cast and plot

Starring Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil, Seema Biswas, Asif Basra, Shahab Ali, Ravindra Vijay, among others, the story revolves around Srikant Tiwari who is a common middle-class office going man leading a double life as a spy for the country. The series shows how Srikant tries to juggle his personal and secret life while trying to save the country from a potential threat. The series marks the debut of popular South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni into Hindi cinema. She plays the role of the antagonist, a fierce and powerful woman Raji in the series who will stop at nothing to complete her mission which includes killing a lot of Indian citizens.

In The Family Man Season 2, Srikant has quit TASC and is working in a private office to spend some time with a family. However, a new enemy forces him to return to action as the country is under threat by foreign insurgents. The series is set in the city of Chennai this time.

How many episodes are there in The Family Man season 2

Directed and produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, the second season of the web series has 9 episodes in total with the run time of episodes ranging from 35 minutes to an hour. Check out The Family Man season 2 episodes list.

Episode 1: Exile

Episode 2: Weapon

Episode 3: Angel of Death

Episode 4: Eagle

Episode 5: Homecoming

Episode 6: Martyrs

Episode 7: Collateral Damage

Episode 8: Vendetta

Episode 9: The Final Act

Ahead of the release of The Family Man, filmmaker duo Raj & DK had taken to their social media handle to share that the shooting for the web series has been very challenging for the cast and crew of The Family Man. There were times when they found it difficult to stay optimistic and positive but the love that they received from their fans is what helped them push through. They also mentioned that they shot for the show amid the pandemic through two lockdowns.

