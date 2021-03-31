Last Updated:

How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Irregulars'? Here's A Synopsis Of All The Episodes

The Irregulars released on Netflix on March 26, 2021. Read further ahead to find out how many episodes are there in The Irregulars show on Netflix.

The Irregulars starring Harrison Osterfield and Henry Lloyd Hughes released on Netflix on March 26, 2021. The show revolves around the investigative supernatural cases of popular detectives Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. The Irregulars is created by Tom Bidwell. 

How many episodes are there in The Irregulars? 

The Irregulars is set in Vitoria, London that revolves around a gang of troubled teens who are manipulated by Doctor Watson and Sherlock Holmes to solve mysterious supernatural crimes. The show is divided into 8 episodes. Here is the synopsis of each episode on Netflix. 

The Irregulars episodes

Episode 1: An Unkindness In London

Jessica's nightmares start getting worse. Meanwhile, Bea accepts Dr. Watsoon's Job offer to investigate four kidnapped babies and receives unexpected help.

Episode 2: The Ghosts of 221B

Bea is broke and in trouble so he reluctantly accepts Jessie's help to solve the mystery of who is stealing children's teeth. Meanwhile, Spiker spies on Watson and Sherlock Holmes.

Episode 3: Ipissimus

A gruesome murder sends Bea and her crew undercover at a country estate to determine whether the killer is part of a secret paranormal society.

Episode 4: Both the needle and the Knife

Jessie comes face to face with Inspector Lestrade at a crime scene, Bea plays cat and mouse with Watson, and Leo feels torn over his life at the palace

Episode 5: Students of the Unhallowed Arts

Bae discovers more about her mother's long-ago connection to Sherlock and Watson, while Billy contemplates revenge after a brutal reminder of his past.

Episode 6: Hieracium Snowdoniense

Bea suspects a spate of stolen body parts links to an old case, Jessie approaches Sherlock about her nightmares. Leo makes a stand for his future.

Episode 7: The Ecstacy of Death

After demanding the truth from Waton, Bea joins a plan to catch the Linen Man. Jessie fights her fears. Spike scrambles to keep his friends together.

Episode 8: The Ecstacy of Life

As London descends into chaos, Bea and her crew head underground, where together they face untold horror in a dangerous quest to locate the Rip.

The Irregulars review

The Irregulars has got a rating of 5.3 on IMDB. The Rotten Tomatoes score of the show is quite better and has reached 75%. Netizens on Twitter are also having mixed reviews about the show. Check out some of the reviews of netizens on Twitter.

