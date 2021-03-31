How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Irregulars'? Here's A Synopsis Of All The Episodes

The Irregulars starring Harrison Osterfield and Henry Lloyd Hughes released on Netflix on March 26, 2021. The show revolves around the investigative supernatural cases of popular detectives Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. The Irregulars is created by Tom Bidwell.

How many episodes are there in The Irregulars?

The Irregulars is set in Vitoria, London that revolves around a gang of troubled teens who are manipulated by Doctor Watson and Sherlock Holmes to solve mysterious supernatural crimes. The show is divided into 8 episodes. Here is the synopsis of each episode on Netflix.

The Irregulars episodes

Episode 1: An Unkindness In London

Episode 2: The Ghosts of 221B

Episode 3: Ipissimus

A gruesome murder sends Bea and her crew undercover at a country estate to determine whether the killer is part of a secret paranormal society.

Episode 4: Both the needle and the Knife

Jessie comes face to face with Inspector Lestrade at a crime scene, Bea plays cat and mouse with Watson, and Leo feels torn over his life at the palace

Episode 5: Students of the Unhallowed Arts

Bae discovers more about her mother's long-ago connection to Sherlock and Watson, while Billy contemplates revenge after a brutal reminder of his past.

Episode 6: Hieracium Snowdoniense

Bea suspects a spate of stolen body parts links to an old case, Jessie approaches Sherlock about her nightmares. Leo makes a stand for his future.

Episode 7: The Ecstacy of Death

After demanding the truth from Waton, Bea joins a plan to catch the Linen Man. Jessie fights her fears. Spike scrambles to keep his friends together.

Episode 8: The Ecstacy of Life

As London descends into chaos, Bea and her crew head underground, where together they face untold horror in a dangerous quest to locate the Rip.

The Irregulars review

The Irregulars has got a rating of 5.3 on IMDB. The Rotten Tomatoes score of the show is quite better and has reached 75%. Netizens on Twitter are also having mixed reviews about the show. Check out some of the reviews of netizens on Twitter.

Sherlock goes supernatural in The Irregulars, now on Netflix UK. Our review of the teen mystery series: https://t.co/PXTpRgnK12 #TheIrregulars pic.twitter.com/fxZ0f9FNdN — VODzilla.co (@VODzillaMag) March 26, 2021

ok my final review of #TheIrregulars is this: beautiful dialogue, beautiful special effects, compelling main cast, heartbreaking in the realest sense. a love story centered around the threat of loss. IF you can get through what at first feels like tense homophobia, it's worth it — her majesty the king (@hypnolectric) March 29, 2021

I'm like 5 minutes into this Netflix show the irregulars and here's my review: supernatural shit, Victorian London, bass music — Butt Hell (@The_Mitch_Man) March 27, 2021

I wasn't sure if I was going to watch #TheIrregulars so I looked up reviews and DAMN do people ever hate this show wow — Victoria (@GeekyMakeupLove) March 30, 2021

Quite a fan of the irregulars .. nice spin on the Sherlock Holmes series as well as a nice diverse cast with a good story. This has been Ezlaho Reviews that no one asked for. You’re welcome ðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜‚ — Tek It EZeee (@EzIaho) March 31, 2021

Source: The Irregular's Instagram