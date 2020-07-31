How Many Episodes Are There In 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2? Find Out

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 was released on Netflix on July 31, 2020. Unsurprisingly, since its release The Umbrella Academy Season 2 has been trending on Netflix and fans all over the world are enjoying it. The show narrates the bizarre story of the Hargreeves, a strange and dysfunctional family of seven adopted siblings.

However, these siblings are anything but ordinary, all of them have exceptional abilities or superpowers. Read on to find out, “How many episodes are there in The Umbrella Academy Season 2?”

How many episodes are there in The Umbrella Academy Season 2?

The amusing premise of The Umbrella Academy is enough to get viewers intrigued by the show. On the show, the seven Hargreeve siblings along with 36 other babies, were born on the same day, at the same time. But that is the least shocking thing about their birth, what is even more bizarre is the fact that neither of their mothers were pregnant on the day of their birth. Soon, seven of them are adopted by an eccentric billionaire and scientist Sir Reginald Hargreeves. And this is where the story of The Umbrella Academy begins.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 ended with the Hargreeves transporting themselves to another place and time. They make these hurried and haphazard efforts to save themselves from the end of the world. Naturally, The Umbrella Academy Season 2 will catch up with the superhero siblings in Dallas, Texas. But, things aren’t that simple for the Hargreeves, as they have all landed in different years between 1960 and 1963.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 has 10 episodes. Each episode is between 40 to 49 minutes long. As expected from The Umbrella Academy Season 2, the story of the show gets progressively complex as the season progresses, as the Hargreeves siblings face forces far stronger than themselves.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Soundtrack

Given the pop-cultural story and theme of The Umbrella Academy Season 2, it should come as no surprise that the season is so musical. Most of the music in the series comes from Gerard Way, a popular American singer and songwriter, who is the frontman for the Rock band My Chemical Romance. American Composer Jeff Russo also acts as the composer for the series.

Russo is famed for his incredible work, Star Trek: Picard, Altered Carbon, Power and Treadstone. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 is also blessed with new music from My Chemical Romance lead himself. The Season features songs like Here Comes the End (feat. Judith Hill) – Gerard Way Judith Hill, Beyond the Sea – Bobby Darin, Right Back Where We Started From – Maxine Nightingale, My Way – Frank Sinatra and etc.

