Netflix Offering 83 Years Of Free Subscription If You Win ‘The Old Guard’ Game

The video streaming platform Netflix on July 16 announced a new offer that can provide users with 83 years of free subscription. According to a press release, in a bid to celebrate the release of American superhero film ‘The Old Guard’, Netflix is giving US customers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attain an ‘immortal account’ whose subscription will be free of cost for the next 1000 months. The avail the offer the streaming platform wants the users to plat ‘The Old Guard’ video game and score highest points.

The press release stated, "But how long is immortality, really? Netflix can’t promise a truly eternal subscription to its service, but it can offer the closest alternative: 1000 months of service, which comes out to a bit over 83 years”.

‘The Old Guard’ film starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari among others is a Netflix Original film that follows a covert team of noble mercenaries. As per the press note, after the release of the film last week, Netflix introduces a browser-based video game which users can take part in over the weekend. The users will play as the ‘Labrys-wielding immortal’ whose mission will be to defeat hordes of enemies.

‘Getting killed only slows you down’

To get access to the video game the Netflix users can visit http://www.oldguardgame.com/. The video streaming platform explained that in the video game the users need to play as the lead character and kill as many enemies as possible. While playing the game, Netflix also said that the users have to be careful as if they die or get hit the game will slow them down compared to other players.

Netflix stated, “But just like in the movie, dying is not the end. Getting killed only slows you down, so to get the highest score, you have to defeat enemies without getting hit, and as quickly as possible”.

They further added, “Whoever reigns as #1 once the three-day timer runs out will take home the Immortal* Netflix Account”.

