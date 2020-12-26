How Many Episodes In 'Panchayat'? Here's A Complete Guide To The Series

Panchayat is a web-series that premiered on Amazon Prime in April 2020. The series was produced by The Viral Fever. It shows the life of an engineering graduate who does not get good job options after graduation. As a result, the graduate takes up the job of a Panchayat secretary in a remote village, Phulera, in Uttar Pradesh. Deepak Kumar Mishra is the director of the show. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, and Biswapati Sarkar form the cast of this series. The series received great critical acclaim and also a great response from the audience when it premiered on Amazon Prime.

Panchayat season 1

Panchayat Season 1 received great acclaim from the audience due to the slice of life presentation that strikes a chord with the audience. The series does not have any dramatic moments but what makes the series appealing is the slice of life treatment by the director. Writer Chandan Kumar created characters that are very realistic and not at all one dimensional, as per reviews by critics and fans.

Panchayat Episodes

Panchayat episodes show the journey of Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar) who comes to the village, Phulera, and how he adjusts to life in the village as a Panchayat secretary. Abhishek is surprised and exasperated at the characters that he comes across at the village. They are nothing like the people he knew during his stay in the city. He has to stay in the office that doubles up as his residence during his stay in the village.

A power tussle ensues when he purchases a chair with cushions and wheels. Abhishek is also stunned at the fact that despite winning the elections, Manju Devi does not come to the Panchayat. Instead, her husband Brij Bhushan attends the office on her behalf.

Phulera for Abhishek is a stop-gap before he manages to get admitted into an IIM and crack the CAT exams. He figures out a way to study after office. It is with the help of the character of Abhishek that viewers see the rustic reality of Phulera and the life of the villagers.

How many episodes in Panchayat?

Many audiences want to know how many episodes in Panchayat are there. The first season of the series consists of eight episodes. According to the portal, latestnews, though there is no official announcement, there is news that a second season of the web-series might be aired in the second half of 2021.

