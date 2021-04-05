How To Watch 'Malika The Lion Queen'? Details About Where One Can Watch This Documentary

Malika The Lion Queen is a new wildlife documentary by FOX. The documentary follows the story of a lioness in South Africa's Kruger National Park as she fights to survive. Angela Bassett is set to narrate the documentary and it was premiered on April 4, 2021. For the people wondering about how to watch Malika The Lion Queen, here's everything you need to know.

How to watch 'Malika The Lion Queen'

FuboTV

To live stream the content of Fox TV, you can take the seven-day free trial subscription of FuboTV. Once logged in, you can watch Malika The Lion Queen on the FuboTV app which is available on Amazon Firestick, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

AT&T TV

AT&T TV has four different channel packages and Fox is available in each one of them. The subscription to AT&T TV starts with a 14-day trial. Once logged in for AT&T TV, you can watch Malika the Lion Queen live on the AT&T TV app, which is available to download on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer and laptop via the AT&T TV website.

Sling TV

Fox is available to live stream on Sling TV. The app doesn't have any free trial but has a cheap streaming service. Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Malika the Lion Queen live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, airTV Mini, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch it on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu with Live TV has 65+ channels to offer with FOX. The subscription is also available in the mode of free for the seven-day trailer. Hulu with Live TV is available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Chromecast, and all iPhone and Android devices. You can also directly stream via laptop or computer through Hulu With Live TV's website.

Source: FOXTV's Twitter