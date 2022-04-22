Hrithik Roshan's rumoured relationship with Saba Azad has managed to grab the headlines for quite a long time now. The duo sparked their dating rumours after they were spotted in a restaurant together. Since then, on numerous occasions, Saba is seen hanging out with Hrithik and his family.

Morever they are often seen commenting on each other's posts and also supporting one another on the work front. Recently, the biographical series Rocket Boys based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai was released on SonyLIV, Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and hailed Saba Azad for her performance in the series.

Hrithik Roshan lauds Saba Azad's performance in Rocket Boys

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories and shared the poster of The Rocket Boys. Along with sharing the poster, the actor penned a review on the Jim Sarbh-starrer series. Hrithik wrote "Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it’s made in India by one of us."

Further, in the next story the actor is seen praising all the actors of the show, but what caught the netizens' attention was Hrithik showering love on his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Tagging Saba, the actor applauded her performance and wrote, "you are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me.’ Here take a look-

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni party in Goa

A few days back, the two couples attended a party in Goa. Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a video informing fans about the launch of her new restaurant in Panjim, Goa. She penned a thank you note for the 'village of best hearts' who helped her achieve her dream. She shared a montage video that featured Hrithik-Saba and Arslan-Sussanne.

Sussanne captioned the post as "The most precious blessing of Life is to be relentlessly surrounded by the best energy… And it definitely takes a whole Village to make a girls dream come true.. So Here goes to my incredible Village of The best hearts… Thank you for always being there for me with all your might…I Love you all…full power ahead. P.S Let’s make this the best Life possible. @vedro.goa has arrived. #Bar+kitchen #panjimgoa #newkonkanbreeze #timenevergoesbyslowy." Here take a look at the post-

IMAGE: HRITHIK ROSHAN, SABAZAD_INSTAGRAM/@NANI_SSMBFAN_TWITTER/