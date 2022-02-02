Huma Qureshi Starrer 'Mithya's Trailer Out Now; Intense Drama And Crime In Store

Bollywood star Huma Qureshi is all set to thrill the audience with her acting in the upcoming six-part web series Mithya. The show also stars Avantika Dassani as her co-lead. While a lot was not revealed about the show, the makers recently released its trailer and shared a sneak peen into what the viewers will experience with the new show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Huma Qureshi shared the official trailer of the upcoming web series Mithya. Sharing the clip, Huma Qureshi wrote, "Lies are dangerous, but can truth be fatal? Welcoming you to the world of Mithya, with Juhi Adhikari." The actor will play the role of a Hindi literature teacher Juhi Adhikari, while Avantika Dassani will essay her student Rhea Rajguru.

The trailer begins with Juhi Adhikari giving an assignment to her students. As Rhea Rajguru goes to her to ask about her submission, Juhi accuses her of cheating. What looks like a matter of academic deception, soon takes a drastic turn into a conflicted relationship between the two leads. The trailer unveils glimpses of psychological combat between Juhi and Rhea, both unwilling to back down. As the trailer moves forward, it sees several new characters, associated with their lives, getting engulfed in their conflict. Watch the trailer below.

Huma Qureshi on Mithya

Huma Qureshi has given several promising performances in the past. She recently revealed how she was impressed with Mithya's script and mentioned it was exciting to play such a role. The actor said, "Huma Qureshi said, “When I read the script of Mithya, I was immediately drawn to this world and all the layered characters. It was exciting to be a part of a genre like this and to play a Hindi professor, which is a first for me." The actor also mentioned how she enjoyed working with director Rohan Sippy and all other actors. "I loved working with Rohan Sippy, Goldie Behl and all the actors and I am hoping that Mithya keeps you’ll hooked just the way I was," said, Huma.

The show is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022, on the OTT platform Zee5. It also cast Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.